Gannon Has A Simple Answer For Cardinals' Home Struggles

A better product will make State Farm Stadium difficult for opponents

Mar 06, 2023 at 10:28 AM
There are a lot of things Jonathan Gannon is working on for the time being, but big picture, the new Cardinals coach was asked while in Indianapolis about the troubles the Cardinals have had winning at home over the past season-and-a-half. The Cardinals, after a 3-0 start at State Farm Stadium in 2021, have struggled in their last 16 games in the building, dropping 12 of their last 13 there.

"You want to you want to win every game that you play, you know what I mean?" Gannon said. "I think that I didn't know that stat off the top of my head, but you want it to be a hard place for people to come in and play. I've played against Arizona a couple of times when they were kind of rolling. It's a hard place to play. It's good fans, it gets loud."

I've never been in a building -- and I have been to Seattle a few times with the energy peaking -- that was louder than the end of the NFC Championship game in 2008. Gannon is right that State Farm Stadium has been and should be a difficult place to play. But it starts with the team. The Cardinals' issues at home haven't been good, but again, the Cardinals weren't good last season and weren't winning most of the time period. That's where

"We want to put a product on the field that we can establish home-field advantage comes from the team being good," Gannon said. "So that's what we need to do first."

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals

