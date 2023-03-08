Arizona Cardinals Home: The official source of the latest Cardinals headlines, news, videos, photos, tickets, rosters and game day information

WordFromTheBirds-category-logo-v4

Presented by

Jonathan Gannon Speaks About NFLPA Survey

Coach said improvements will be made with players 'in mind first'

Mar 08, 2023 at 12:36 PM
NewUrbanMug
Darren Urban/Word From The Birds

azcardinals.com

Jonathan Gannon, back from the Scouting combine, was introducing his offensive staff to the media on Wednesday in the cafeteria of the Dignity Health Arizona Cardinals Training Center when he was asked about the recent NFLPA players survey -- one that did not give the Cardinals good grades in multiple areas.

"I got the Cliff Notes version from Mark (Dalton, Cardinals senior vice president of media relations), but I think when I interviewed for this job, if I was going to be the head coach here, the directive (from owner Michael Bidwill) was 'I want a fresh set of eyes on everything we are doing with football operations and I want to know, between you and (GM) Monti (Ossenfort) how it can be better and how we can improve that.

"I've been a month on the job or so, but Michael has been fantastic. We already have made made improvements with what Monti and I thought could help us win, that would help us better serve the players or do some different things. Maybe make adjustments here and there. I'm not really concerned what happened in the past. It's about how we move forward to help our team win."

Gannon wasn't specific, but he emphasized the same message he has since he arrived, that the players are the target audience to whatever might be done.

"There are some things we are going to look at and try to improve but here's what it comes down to -- you could like blue, you could like red, but what's the best color for the player," he said. "That's how we are going to make decisions. I think the players will appreciate that we are making decisions with them in mind first."

Signagefacility
Kirby Lee/AP

Related Content

news

Gannon Has A Simple Answer For Cardinals' Home Struggles

A better product will make State Farm Stadium difficult for opponents

news

Anthony Richardson's Big Combine Only Can Help Cardinals

Florida quarterback crushes drills in Indianapolis

news

Bringing In Familiar Players? Not Necessarily, Gannon Says

Coach confident in getting scheme to fit whomever Cardinals acquire

news

Adrian Wilson Moves On

Ring of Honor member and VP of pro personnel takes job with Panthers

news

Ossenfort: Cardinals 'Evaluating' DeAndre Hopkins Situation

General Manager met recently with star wide receiver

news

Cardinals Could Need Extra Quarterback, At Least In Offseason

Bidwill touches on multiple subjects on 'Dave Pasch Podcast'

news

Cardinals Reportedly Get Their Coordinators

Gannon tabs Eagles linebackers coach Nick Rallis, Browns QB coach Drew Petzing

news

Farewell, Kent Somers, It's Been An Impressive Run

Longtime Cardinals beat writer retiring from Arizona Republic

news

In The Building, Kyler Murray Rehabs

Quarterback returns to Tempe for first time since knee surgery

news

Flex Games Move To Mondays, And Eventually Thursdays?

Goodell suggests 'Thursday Night Football' could be subject to change

news

Sean Payton Goes To Broncos As Coaching Vacancies Shrink

DeMeco Ryans tabbed as Texans' choice

Advertising