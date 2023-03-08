Jonathan Gannon Speaks About NFLPA Survey

Jonathan Gannon, back from the Scouting combine, was introducing his offensive staff to the media on Wednesday in the cafeteria of the Dignity Health Arizona Cardinals Training Center when he was asked about the recent NFLPA players survey -- one that did not give the Cardinals good grades in multiple areas.

"I got the Cliff Notes version from Mark (Dalton, Cardinals senior vice president of media relations), but I think when I interviewed for this job, if I was going to be the head coach here, the directive (from owner Michael Bidwill) was 'I want a fresh set of eyes on everything we are doing with football operations and I want to know, between you and (GM) Monti (Ossenfort) how it can be better and how we can improve that.

"I've been a month on the job or so, but Michael has been fantastic. We already have made made improvements with what Monti and I thought could help us win, that would help us better serve the players or do some different things. Maybe make adjustments here and there. I'm not really concerned what happened in the past. It's about how we move forward to help our team win."

Gannon wasn't specific, but he emphasized the same message he has since he arrived, that the players are the target audience to whatever might be done.