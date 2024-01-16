Arizona Cardinals Home: The official source of the latest Cardinals headlines, news, videos, photos, tickets, rosters and game day information

Jonathan Gannon Talks About 'Starting Over From Scratch'

Cardinals coach seeks big improvements; that could mean some big change

Jan 16, 2024 at 02:01 PM
The end of the season is the time for the coaching staff to regroup and assess, not only about personnel but of scheme and purpose. Still, it did surprise a little when Jonathan Gannon, in his final media appearance of the season, talked about how the Cardinals would be "starting over from scratch."

There is nuance here, but it was an attention-grabber.

"We'll take a critical eye at everything," Gannon said. "The players are like, 'Oh, it'll be so much better this (coming) year with some continuity, right?' I kind of fooled with them. I'm like, 'Well, I'm tearing the whole thing down.' (But) there's a little bit of truth to that. Meaning: we're starting over from scratch."

Gannon made clear there will be a lot of carryover, on the offense, on the defense, on special teams. "But we're going to make sure we're doing the right things."

It already felt like the offense would change some, now that the staff knows what Kyler Murray can do and now that they will have a whole offseason with which to put it together. Defensively, the Cardinals definitely need tweaks, and of course, roster changes will have a major impact of what the Cardinals will and won't be able to do.

And Gannon made clear he wasn't saying what he said to the team just to get a reaction.

"No, it's honestly my truth," Gannon said. "I tell them the truth. That's what I'm going to do. We did it at 6 a.m. (Monday after the last game.) I'm tearing it all down, guys. We're starting over from scratch. I don't know if the coordinators were too pleased."

Nick Rallis and Jonathan Gannon
Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Nick Rallis and Jonathan Gannon

