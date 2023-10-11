Arizona Cardinals Home: The official source of the latest Cardinals headlines, news, videos, photos, tickets, rosters and game day information

WordFromTheBirds-category-logo-v4

Presented by

Kei'Trel Clark And His Removal From The Starting Lineup

Cardinals will need rookie if Thompson is sidelined

Oct 11, 2023 at 02:05 PM
NewUrbanMug
Darren Urban/Word From The Birds

azcardinals.com

One of the early stories of the season was how sixth-round rookie Kei'Trel Clark had earned a starting cornerback spot. One of the stories from Sunday's loss to the Bengals was that Clark had apparently lost that spot.

Clark was replaced in the lineup by veteran Antonio Hamilton, a move Clark said he had talked about with his coaches earlier in the week.

"It was something I expected," Clark said. "I accepted it, played my role, and when my number was called, I was ready to go."

It turned out Clark had to play a lot even when it looked at first that he might play very little if at all. Hamilton hurt his ankle early in the game, putting Clark on the field. Hamilton also left for a bit again later with a concussion check. And safety Jalen Thompson left the game with a hamstring injury, basically meaning Clark had to play the balance of the game.

Hamilton had said after Sunday's game he did not know if his move to starter would continue. If Thompson can't play -- and he missed Wednesday's practice with his hamstring injury -- it will likely be moot. Hamilton would probably take Thompson's spot at nickel, with Clark moving back to his role on the outside and opposite Marco Wilson.

"It's all God at the end of the day," Clark said. "That's why I don't stress out at all. At the beginning of (last) week, that was the decision my coaches and I talked about, the decision they decided to make, and I respected it. My number was called, unfortunately we had some injuries happen, and I was ready to go."

2023_CIN_1009ce_2487
Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals

Related Content

news

The Snap Count Story - Week 5

Hamilton moves into starting lineup but injuries get Clark playing time
news

A Tale Of Two Quarterbacks, And Bengals Aftermath

news

The Petzing Effect, And Friday Before The Bengals

news

Cardinals To Debut New Black Uniforms Against Bengals

Third and final combination put into use
news

It Only Makes Sense The Passtronaut Wants To Go To Space

QB Joshua Dobbs, an aerospace engineer, has it on the bucket list
news

The Snap Count Story - Week 4

Wilkinson, Colon continue to share time at left guard
news

Michael Wilson's Big Day In The Bay, And 49ers Aftermath

news

Good INTentions When Dobbs Throws, And Friday Before The 49ers

news

Cardinals Figure To Have Moore Rondale In Backfield

Wide receiver getting some snaps at running back in diverse offense
news

The Numbers That Show The Cardinals' Progress

Gannon has fielded a top-10 team when it comes to top metric
news

The Snap Count Story - Week 3

Hollywood Brown at 95 percent as Cardinals keep him on field
Advertising