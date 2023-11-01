Arizona Cardinals Home: The official source of the latest Cardinals headlines, news, videos, photos, tickets, rosters and game day information

WordFromTheBirds-category-logo-v4

Presented by

'Kei'Trel Is Going To Be A Really Big Part Of Us'

Rookie cornerback moves from starter to inactive, but rotation in play

Nov 01, 2023 at 09:39 AM
NewUrbanMug
Darren Urban/Word From The Birds

azcardinals.com

The journey for sixth-round rookie cornerback Kei'Trel Clark over the first eight games of the season has been an interesting one. Clark was the starter coming out of training camp, beating out not only Christian Matthew but also veteran Antonio Hamilton.

But he was taken out of the starting lineup for a game in Week 5, and while he started again Week 6 (after Jalen Thompson got hurt) his snaps dwindled every week and then last weekend against the Ravens, he was inactive. There are reasons for that. Thompson and Budda Baker were healthy again for the first time together since Week 1, fellow rookie Garrett Williams was in his second game back after his ACL rehab -- and playing for the first time with Baker and Thompson -- and Hamilton had earned more playing time.

Another rookie, Starling Thomas, who had been claimed on waivers at the end of preseason, also started getting some defensive snaps in the last few weeks.

"Like we talk about all the time, roles can change throughout the year," defensive coordinator Nick Rallis said. "Kei'Trel is going to be a really big part of us going forward. He's a really good player with a bright future. I feel pretty strongly about that.

"Honestly it's a good problem to have with what we have going because we have a lot of guys in that room we feel can give us a chance to win. We are working different rotations there and every week it might look a little bit different."

Marco Wilson was rotated out for a few snaps against the Ravens but coach Jonathan Gannon said he will remain a big part of the Cardinals defense. Rallis praised Williams, who fits in as a nickel/safety more than an outside corner, as a guy who has the smarts and the skillset to be a good pro. Despite missing almost a year after tearing his ACL in college, Rallis said after two games Williams "doesn't look like what you would expect" for an inexperienced rookie.

Meanwhile, Clark will wait his turn -- a turn that seems inevitable.

"Kei'Trel was disappointed he wasn't up for the game," Rallis said, "but he had a phenomenal attitude and I know he will come to work the exact same every single time."

2023_Practice_1026ce_0719
Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals

Related Content

news

Running Back Position Beat Up For Cardinals 

Cardinals might look deep on depth chart for Cleveland game
news

The Snap Count Story - Week 8

Trey McBride gets heavy playing time with Ertz sidelined
news

The Quarterbacks In Question, And Ravens Aftermath

news

Hollywood And Baltimore, And Friday Before The Ravens

news

The Plan For Play-Action As Cardinals Wait For Kyler, Conner

Offense will look different when QB and RB return
news

Kyler Murray Engagement First Week Back 'Showed Up' In All Aspects

Quarterback attacking early chances to be on field
news

The Snap Count Story - Week 7

Budda Baker returns to play 100 percent of the time
news

Welcome To The NFL Garrett Williams, And Seahawks Aftermath

news

Those Wide Receiver Blocks, And Friday Before The Seahawks

news

Quarterback-Turned-GM Monti Ossenfort Passes Time At Practice

Decision-maker helps out by throwing passes to cornerbacks 
news

Kyler Murray Returns To Field, But How Close To Hjalte Froholdt?

In new offense, playing under center will be crucial
Advertising