Kingsbury Soon Gets His Look At The 'Pieces' On Offense 

Before the draft -- and admittedly, before the DeAndre Hopkins suspension news came out -- Kliff Kingsbury was asked what he'd be watching for the most during OTAs.

"More than anything just how we're going to use all these different pieces on offense," Kingsbury said.

Well, OTAs are just about here. They begin Monday (with the first open to the media with player and Kingsbury interviews to come) and while workouts remain voluntary, it wouldn't be a surprise to see a good chunk of that offensive personnel on hand for Kingsbury to start tinkering with his puzzle pieces.

(A reminder, however, that OTAs are still voluntary; the mandatory minicamp isn't until mid-June.)

That the Cardinals spent a second-round pick on tight end Trey McBride will be the first potential tell. It was discussed on the recent episode of Flight Plan that McBride and Zach Ertz could aid in the disguising of offensive tendencies (and Maxx Williams too, once he gets back on the field). Seeing how Hollywood Brown can fit will be another portion of this work (DeAndre Hopkins is still rehabbing from his knee injury) and even how much more Rondale Moore might be able to do (With all the Hopkins/Brown talk, it feels like the storyline for Moore has been more quiet than it should.)

That doesn't include the battle at backup running back behind James Conner, either. Is there someone natural who will get the Chase Edmonds role? Is that even something Kingsbury wants?

And of course there will be eyes on Kyler Murray whenever he arrives.