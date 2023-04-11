Kliff Kingsbury Gets Back Into Coaching

Kliff Kingsbury, three months removed from the end of his stint as the Cardinals head coach, is about to get back into coaching.

Multiple reports came down Monday night that Kingsbury would be joining USC at some point this summer and get back into the college game. He will work with quarterbacks, including top 2024 NFL prospect Caleb Williams. The most interesting part of this scenario is that, yes, Kingsbury is going back to USC.

Kingsbury was fired from being head coach of Texas Tech at the end of the 2018 season and hired by the Cardinals for the 2019 season in early January. But for those with deep memories, technically the Cardinals hired Kingsbury away from USC. He had taken the job as Clay Helton's offensive coordinator in late 2018 and he was actually in that position for about a month before the Cards came calling (the Jets were also interested in Kingsbury as coach at that time.)

(For those asking, I do not know for sure but it wouldn't be a surprise that Kingsbury's Cardinals contract would have an offset and that his USC money would be deducted from whatever the Cardinals might owe him.)