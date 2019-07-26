Kyler Murray Has Plans, But Losing Isn't On The List

Kyler Murray said that the one main thing he did this offseason -- other than working at playing football -- was attend the wedding of his former Oklahoma teammate, Baker Mayfield. The two are friends, but Murray isn't quite the same bombastic and outspoken personality as Mayfield. That doesn't mean Murray doesn't ooze confidence (you don't have the success he's had thus far without it) and that trickled out when he was asked about dealing with losing, whenever it happens.

"I haven't really thought about it, so I don't really know," Murray said. "But I don't plan on it."

Those are words you'd expect him to say. Murray was undefeated as a three-year high school starter. He lost just twice as a starter in college (once at Texas A&M before he transferred after his freshman year, once at Oklahoma). Now he comes to a team that not only went 3-13 last year -- which gave the Cardinals the ability to draft the quarterback in the first place -- but even in a good season will still lose four or five times.

But that's the way Mayfield walked in the door in Cleveland last year, after the Browns had suffered through a much longer drought than the Cardinals. And although Mayfield did lose some games, the fire and confidence he brought impacted that team and they did win a lot more often.

That's the idea with Murray, and one of the intangibles he has that make people believe he can be a terrific NFL leader.