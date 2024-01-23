Kyler Murray's Journey To Get Under Center 

Between 2020 and 2022, Murray was in shotgun 92.3 percent of the time, the second-highest behind the Eagles' Jalen Hurts, and he lined up under center only 2.9 percent of the time, lowest among all QBs. But with Petzing, those numbers changed. The team's under-center percentages -- which were around middle-of-the-pack -- rose after Murray returned, and their shotgun percentage correspondingly shrunk.

The Cardinals also nearly cracked the top-10 in play-action percentage and were almost at 25 percent.

"I think in today's day and age you want to put pressure on the defense, and you have to do that with the skillset of your people," coach Jonathan Gannon said after the season. "When you can have different offenses that are really the same, IE under center or in the gun, I think that's very valuable to stress out a defense. Especially when you have the trigger guy that we have that can do those things, so you have all kinds of different play types from under center. You've got all different kinds of play types from gun.