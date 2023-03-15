Kyzir White Agrees To Two-Year Deal With Cardinals

Finding players for the Cardinals' roster is ultimately a decision for general manager Monti Ossenfort, but it is inevitable to have players with ties to the new coaching staff.

That the Cardinals came to a two-year agreement with linebacker Kyzir White – who played for then-defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon and linebackers coach Nick Rallis last season in Philadelphia – is not a surprise.

A 2018 fourth-round pick of the Chargers, White played safety at West Virginia but was moved to linebacker in the NFL. White signed a one-year deal with the NFC champion Eagles last season and was a key part of the defense, totaling 110 tackles, 1½ sacks, three tackles for loss and seven pass breakups. He played 76 percent of the defensive snaps.

The Cardinals also agreed to terms with former Browns offensive lineman Hjalte Froholdt on a two-year deal as well as a one-year deal with defensive lineman Kevin Strong. Strong was on the Tennessee Titans practice squad in 2022 and thus a player Ossenfort – working in the Tennessee front office – was familiar. Froholdt was in Cleveland with offensive coordinator Drew Petzing.

The Cardinals likely are transitioning to a 4-3 base from a 3-4, although Gannon nor Rallis have said as much. Whatever the scheme, White can help teammates in the transition to new coaches. The familiarity also gives them knowledge of a player before they are able to get on the field.

"The film is the best tell for that," Rallis said recently. "It's important to be organized before you look at the tape. What exactly are we looking for from, whether it's a certain position or a guy has the ability to play multiple positions. The first thing is what are the techniques he has to know. What do you think when you think about putting a roster together? You think of the physical traits. I like to think, 'Does he accomplish the techniques.' "