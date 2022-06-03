Arizona Cardinals Home: The official source of the latest Cardinals headlines, news, videos, photos, tickets, rosters and game day information

WordFromTheBirds-category-logo-v4

Presented by

Larry Fitzgerald, Leaving No Doubt Back In 2017

Wide receiver said then he wouldn't make any retirement announcement

Jun 03, 2022 at 09:33 AM
NewUrbanMug
Darren Urban/Word From The Birds

azcardinals.com

I had a chance to interview Larry Fitzgerald recently for some new episodes of Folktales (coming this fall!) and as you can imagine, he was excellent on the topics we covered.

One topic that wasn't covered? His retirement. He never wanted to say anything officially, he's deflected the direct questions a few times now, and it doesn't make sense to bring it back up at this point. But it's interesting -- while I've mentioned a couple of times Fitz had made it known he would be quiet whenever he left the game, I was going over some old audio the other day and the subject came up.

It was at the outset of an interview I did with him in 2017 about Kurt Warner, who had been elected to the Hall of Fame. The subject of Fitz's (eventual) retirement briefly came up.

"I'm going to say this: if I were to retire, I wouldn't tell you," Fitz said that day. "I will never sit in front of a camera and say I'm retiring. That will not happen. I promise you that. I'm going to sneak out the back door."

Yeah, sounds about right.

FTSyqaUUcAEKHAP

Related Content

news

With June 1 Move, Cardinals Gain Cap Space On Jordan Phillips Release

Team receives another $10 million on salary cap

news

NFL Tweaks IR, Practice Squad Rules Heading Into 2022

Change allows more players to come back after going on injured list

news

Steve Keim: I Feel Like Kyler Murray Contract Will Get Done

Cardinals GM has appearance on 'Pat McAfee Show'

news

Kingsbury Soon Gets His Look At The 'Pieces' On Offense

(Voluntary) OTAs begin next week as on-field work ramps up

news

The Schedule In D-Hop's Absence

Looking at the games the Cardinals must work without top wide receiver

news

Darius Vinnett Wins Rod Graves Award For Top Scout

Honor comes at the conclusion of each draft

news

After DeAndre Hopkins News, Receiver Speculation Won't Stop

OBJ at a Suns game, Dez Bryant on the radio, but do Cardinals really need someone?

news

Cardinals Live On The Edge, And Draft Aftermath

news

Cardinals Go Hollywood (Brown)

Adding receiver truly works on many levels for current roster

news

J.J. Watt Wants Cardinals, Fans 'To Feel We Are All Connected'

Defensive end likes being out in community of new home

news

Malcolm Butler Wasn't 'Prepared Mentally' To Play With Cardinals

Cornerback explains retirement decision now that he's back with Patriots

Advertising