Larry Fitzgerald, Leaving No Doubt Back In 2017

I had a chance to interview Larry Fitzgerald recently for some new episodes of Folktales (coming this fall!) and as you can imagine, he was excellent on the topics we covered.

One topic that wasn't covered? His retirement. He never wanted to say anything officially, he's deflected the direct questions a few times now, and it doesn't make sense to bring it back up at this point. But it's interesting -- while I've mentioned a couple of times Fitz had made it known he would be quiet whenever he left the game, I was going over some old audio the other day and the subject came up.

It was at the outset of an interview I did with him in 2017 about Kurt Warner, who had been elected to the Hall of Fame. The subject of Fitz's (eventual) retirement briefly came up.

"I'm going to say this: if I were to retire, I wouldn't tell you," Fitz said that day. "I will never sit in front of a camera and say I'm retiring. That will not happen. I promise you that. I'm going to sneak out the back door."