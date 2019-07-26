Arizona Cardinals Home: The official source of the latest Cardinals headlines, news, videos, photos, tickets, rosters and game day information

WordFromTheBirds-category-logo-v4

Presented by

Larry Fitzgerald Worries About Player Health With 18-Game Talk

Jul 26, 2019 at 09:08 AM
NewUrbanMug
Darren Urban/Word From The Birds

azcardinals.com

Larry Fitzgerald has arrived in his 16th season and yet another training camp, a time of year that hasn't always been his favorite.

"I work really hard on cultivating indifference," Fitzgerald said, and perhaps deadpan jokes are a good way to manage the grind.

(Although the way Fitzgerald looked in the first practice Thursday, he not only has a nice rapport going with Kyler Murray, Fitz also is playing younger than his soon-to-be 36 years might suggest.)

Fitzgerald may or may not be playing in the NFL when the new collective bargaining agreement -- set to expire after the 2020 season -- kicks in, and discussions are ongoing to how the new CBA might look. One popular topic that has surfaced is the 18-game season, as in, two preseason games, 18 regular-season games.

There is a lot to unpack with such a notion, with the suggestion players might play a maximum of 16 games to help overall health (although that seems fraught with pitfalls; forget about the idea of benching your QB1 for two games, imagine having your QB1 playing behind LT2 when your LT1 is perfectly healthy.) Fitzgerald was asked about the idea of 18 games. For him, it's all about injuries.

"You look at the rosters, 15 or 20 percent of the guys end up on IR by the end of the 16-game season," Fitzgerald said. "It's a battle of attrition. As fans, they want to see a good product, right? I think a 16-game season allows for enough of your marquee players to be able to stay on the field and be able to have a show people really want to pay for and watch. Adding two more games, would it increase revenue? Absolutely. Would it increase the possibility for international games? For sure. But the game is played by players and you need players on the field, and they need to be healthy."

Larry Fitzgerald Catch First Day Camp 2019
Photo by Arizona Cardinals

Related Content

news

Kyler Goes To Grandma's, And Friday Before The Seahawks

news

Steve Keim Discusses Kicking Situation And Matt Ammendola

Running back injuries mitigated with deep roster

news

Quarterback Hits, Kliff Kingsbury, And His KVB Memory

The hardest hit Cardinals coach said he took was from future Cardinal

news

Of Snap Counts And Grades: Eagles Game

Simmons has best game; Hamilton, Sanders make debut

news

A Step In The Right Direction, And Eagles Aftermath

news

Who To Play On The Offensive Line, And Friday Before The Eagles

news

The Hop Suspension Rules (And Why They Are Different Than P2's)

Suspension guidelines were changed in 2020

news

Will Hernandez Has No Regrets For Helping Teammate Even With Ejection

Guard was tossed for making contact with official

news

Of Snap Counts And Grades: Panthers Game

Simmons and McBride see their time jump up

news

Cardinals Don't Get Pushed Around, And Panthers Aftermath

news

Kyler And Baker, And Friday Before The Panthers

news

GM Steve Keim: Patience In Waiting For Top Three Picks

Belief in Kyler Murray unchanged as criticism is floated

Advertising