New Practice Jerseys, And Camp Practice Aftermath

Jonathan Gannon likes to alternate "high" practice days in terms of tempo, and "low," and Friday's work was on the low end with the 11-on-11 stuff going less than full speed. But the Cardinals did look good doing it.

For the first time the team's new practice jerseys, echoing the new uniforms soon to be seen in games, were on display. White for the defense, red for the offense, but a clean look with more detail than the old versions. They are so new they didn't quite yet have the SeatGeek patch on -- that is coming -- but it definitely gave a cool vibe to the work for the day.

-- Quarterback Colt McCoy was practicing, but whenever he had a pass play, the offense went through the motion without McCoy actually throwing the ball. After McCoy's elbow issue in the offseason, it is no surprise he would be on a pitch count, especially early in camp. Wide receiver Hollywood Brown and tight end Trey McBride also were practicing but then didn't take reps as the workout went on.

-- Linebacker Myjai Sanders, who left practice on Thursday, was not present. Coach Jonathan Gannon said he had a hand injury, and his status would be evaluated.

-- Count wide receiver Zach Pascal as a fan of rookie quarterback Clayton Tune. He acknowledged Tune has a learning curve but he smiled when asked about him. Tune continues to get the second-unit reps right now.

-- Early in camp, rookie Jon Gaines II is running as the second-string center. Newcomer Pat Elflein remains taking mostly snaps at guard. Marquis Hayes and Dennis Daley are the second-string right and left guard, respectively.