NFL Tells Teams Training Camp Needs To Be At Home; State Farm Stadium Still Option

Jun 02, 2020 at 06:00 PM
NewUrbanMug
Darren Urban/Word From The Birds

azcardinals.com

The Cardinals have yet to make any official announcements about training camp, not a surprise given the continued uncertainty about the coronavirus. Then Tuesday afternoon, news hit from multiple outlets that the NFL, in a memo sent to teams and put out on social media, that teams were being told training camps this season needed to be held at club facilities. For teams like the Cowboys, who travel to Oxnard, California, that was an obvious change. There are still a handful of teams that travel for camp.

The Cardinals, of course, used to go to Flagstaff. They hold camp at State Farm Stadium now, on the other side of the Valley. But looking at the language of the memo, it does not appear that the Cardinals necessarily have to change. The key line in the memo: "(A)ll training camps are required to be held at the club facility (which includes your home stadium)."

If the home stadium is included, it still gives the Cardinals options. Again, nothing has been announced.

  • UPDATE: The Cardinals have addressed the latest memo: "The NFL communication issued late (Tuesday) stated teams are required to hold 2020 training camp at their club facilities, which includes a team's home stadium. In the Cardinals' case, that would allow the team to hold training camp at State Farm Stadium. More specific details concerning training camp are not yet available and like almost everything else, continue to evolve."

The other part of the NFL's mandate was that no teams can hold joint practices this training camp. GM Steve Keim and coach Kliff Kingsbury have talked about potentially holding a joint practice. But Kingsbury acknowledged in early May that he didn't expect to have joint practices this year anyway, because of the situation with COVID-19.

Cardinals players run at the outset of a training camp practice in 2019
Photo by Arizona Cardinals

