Arizona Cardinals Home: The official source of the latest Cardinals headlines, news, videos, photos, tickets, rosters and game day information

WordFromTheBirds-category-logo-v4

Presented by

NFL Tweaks IR, Practice Squad Rules Heading Into 2022

Change allows more players to come back after going on injured list

May 25, 2022 at 05:56 PM
NewUrbanMug
Darren Urban/Word From The Birds

azcardinals.com

After owners meetings were held this week, the NFL has agreed to make some rule changes as it pertains to the roster.

The big one comes with the Injured Reserve list. Once, being put on IR meant the player's season was over. Then the league started allowing two players to come back, as long as they sat out eight games. That was shortened to three games when Covid hit (although there was a separate Covid list.)

Now, the rule is that a player must miss at least four games after going on IR before they can return. But teams can now bring back as many as eight players from IR, and in an even bigger changed, teams can bring back a particular player twice (it used to be a player could only return once from IR). If a player comes back twice, it counts as two of the eight slots.

The league will also continue to allow 16 practice-squad players, although now up to six of them can be veterans (no rules on number of accrued seasons.) Players can also now be elevated (and sent back down) up to three times from the PS; the last two years, it could only be twice before you had to sign them to the active roster to play them.

Picture of football for general thumbnail
Photo by Arizona Cardinals

Related Content

news

Steve Keim: I Feel Like Kyler Murray Contract Will Get Done

Cardinals GM has appearance on 'Pat McAfee Show'

news

Kingsbury Soon Gets His Look At The 'Pieces' On Offense

(Voluntary) OTAs begin next week as on-field work ramps up

news

The Schedule In D-Hop's Absence

Looking at the games the Cardinals must work without top wide receiver

news

Darius Vinnett Wins Rod Graves Award For Top Scout

Honor comes at the conclusion of each draft

news

After DeAndre Hopkins News, Receiver Speculation Won't Stop

OBJ at a Suns game, Dez Bryant on the radio, but do Cardinals really need someone?

news

Cardinals Live On The Edge, And Draft Aftermath

news

Cardinals Go Hollywood (Brown)

Adding receiver truly works on many levels for current roster

news

J.J. Watt Wants Cardinals, Fans 'To Feel We Are All Connected'

Defensive end likes being out in community of new home

news

Malcolm Butler Wasn't 'Prepared Mentally' To Play With Cardinals

Cornerback explains retirement decision now that he's back with Patriots

news

Linebacker Kylie Fitts Calls It A Career

Concussion ended 2021 season early

news

Edge Rushers Can Be Had Deep In Draft, Says Daniel Jeremiah

NFL Network analyst says on Dave Pasch Podcast Cardinals have options at 23

Advertising