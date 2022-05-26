NFL Tweaks IR, Practice Squad Rules Heading Into 2022

After owners meetings were held this week, the NFL has agreed to make some rule changes as it pertains to the roster.

The big one comes with the Injured Reserve list. Once, being put on IR meant the player's season was over. Then the league started allowing two players to come back, as long as they sat out eight games. That was shortened to three games when Covid hit (although there was a separate Covid list.)

Now, the rule is that a player must miss at least four games after going on IR before they can return. But teams can now bring back as many as eight players from IR, and in an even bigger changed, teams can bring back a particular player twice (it used to be a player could only return once from IR). If a player comes back twice, it counts as two of the eight slots.