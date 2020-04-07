Arizona Cardinals Home: The official source of the latest Cardinals headlines, news, videos, photos, tickets, rosters and game day information

No Hard Knocks For Cardinals

Apr 07, 2020 at 06:41 AM
Darren Urban/Word From The Birds

azcardinals.com

Only a few teams could have been made to participate in the HBO training camp series "Hard Knocks," and the Cardinals were one of them.

It looks like the Cards have avoided that potential -- as have all the other teams that were on that list.

ESPN reported Tuesday that it's the Rams and Chargers that will be this year's co-Hard Knocks teams, a way to chronicle both as they move into a brand-new giant stadium in Los Angeles. That's, of course, assuming that stadium is able to be finished despite all the issues surrounding the world with the COVID-19 virus. That's of course, assuming there is a training camp to chronicle.

To be fair, if there is an NFL season, whenever it might be, there will be a training camp. But this all includes having camerapeople around players and coaches in a way that, as we sit here on April 7, is harder to fathom.

Arizona Cardinals cornerback Patrick Peterson signs autographs during a break in the team's NFL football training camp Wednesday, July 31, 2019, in Glendale, Ariz.
Photo by Ross D. Franklin/AP

