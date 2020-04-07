No Hard Knocks For Cardinals

Only a few teams could have been made to participate in the HBO training camp series "Hard Knocks," and the Cardinals were one of them.

It looks like the Cards have avoided that potential -- as have all the other teams that were on that list.

ESPN reported Tuesday that it's the Rams and Chargers that will be this year's co-Hard Knocks teams, a way to chronicle both as they move into a brand-new giant stadium in Los Angeles. That's, of course, assuming that stadium is able to be finished despite all the issues surrounding the world with the COVID-19 virus. That's of course, assuming there is a training camp to chronicle.