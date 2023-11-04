No Kyler Murray Yet, So Clayton Tune Gets First NFL Start

Arizona Cardinals Home: The official source of the latest Cardinals headlines, news, videos, photos, tickets, rosters and game day information

Cardinals elevate QB Driskel from practice squad to back up

Nov 04, 2023 at 01:16 PM
NewUrbanMug
Darren Urban

azcardinals.com

CLEVELAND – The Cardinals on Saturday made the QB move for which everyone had been waiting.

They elevated Jeff Driskel from the practice squad for Sunday's game against the Browns.

No, it wasn't the activation of Kyler Murray. But whether it was Murray's removal from the PUP list or Driskel's elevation, it was going to tell the story of the Cardinals starting quarterback for this week's game. In this case, it means fifth-round rookie Clayton Tune will get his first NFL start, with Driskel backing him up.

In the meantime, Murray remains inactive for a few more days, needing to be put on the active roster by Wednesday at the latest. Teams can't make transactions on Sundays, meaning Murray's move now can't come until Monday at the earliest.

Even if Murray is activated it doesn't guarantee he starts next week at home against Atlanta, although all signs have pointed that way whenever Murray returned. Coach Jonathan Gannon acknowledged on Friday Murray told him some time ago he was ready to play, although Gannon also emphasized how the decision would be filtered through the quartet of Murray, Gannon, offensive coordinator Drew Petzing and GM Monti Ossenfort.

In addition to Driskel, the Cardinals elevated running back Corey Clement from the practice squad. Clement will be the team's third running back active, along with Keaontay Ingram and Tony Jones.

To fill the open spot on the 53-man roster, wide receiver Andre Baccellia was promoted from the practice squad. Wide receiver Michael Wilson did not practice all week because of a shoulder injury, although he is listed as questionable to play.

