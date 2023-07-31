Arizona Cardinals Home: The official source of the latest Cardinals headlines, news, videos, photos, tickets, rosters and game day information

No Pads Quite Yet, And Camp Practice Aftermath

Offensive linemen start to work multiple spots

Jul 31, 2023 at 04:20 PM
This is the week the Cardinals can finally practice in full pads at training camp, per the CBA rules that require a few days of ramp-up for the players. But Monday was not that day.

With the team's first day of pads scheduled for Tuesday, the return to work for the week was one of Jonathan Gannon's low-tempo days. That means half-speed during 7-on-7 and 11-on-11, where defensive backs pull off and don't actually contest any plays. (Although there was one funny moment when Colt McCoy's toss to wide receiver Zach Pascal was a little short and a little behind him, and cornerback Marco Wilson -- back to the ball -- ducked down when he saw Pascal's reaction and the ball bounced right off the back of Wilson's helmet.)

The show really begins Tuesday with the pads, and the sorting out of the roster begins in earnest.

-- There were quite a few players not working. Wide receiver Hollywood Brown and tight end Trey McBride remained in uniform but not doing anything after individual drills. Linebacker Myjai Sanders was out on the field but only as a spectator. It didn't look like tight end Geoff Swaim, cornerback Quavian White and running back Keaontay Ingram were doing much of anything either.

-- Coach Jonathan Gannon promised the changing up of offensive linemen to some different spots was coming. That was true Monday, with second-unit tackles Josh Jones and Kelvin Beachum swapping spots, Beachum moving from right to left and Jones left to right. Pat Elflein also got more work at center, albeit with the third unit.

-- Overall, in 11-on-11 work, Colt McCoy and Clayton Tune each got 14 overall snaps, with Jeff Driskel at 6 and David Blough 6. McCoy, however, took the vast majority of his in the final, arguably most intense, period.

