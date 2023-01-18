Arizona Cardinals Home: The official source of the latest Cardinals headlines, news, videos, photos, tickets, rosters and game day information

Number Three Makes For Intrigue When It Comes To Draft

The next few months will be full of speculation of what Cardinals might do

Jan 18, 2023 at 09:31 AM
The last time the Cardinals had the No. 3 overall pick, they got Larry Fitzgerald, so that turned out pretty good.

But we are a long way from knowing what the Cardinals are going to do with that third overall selection. New GM Monti Ossenfort basically said as much Tuesday when he said the Cards could take an excellent player -- Alabama edge rusher Will Anderson, anyone? -- or trade back and get some more picks to replenish a roster than needs replenishing.

One big hurdle came Monday, when Ohio State quarterback C,J. Stroud declared for the draft on the final day he could do so, ostensibly joining Bryce Young as the top two QBs available. The Texans, picking No. 2, need a QB. The Bears, picking No. 1, do not.

The Cardinals, with Kyler Murray (and despite the protests of some of you), do not.

Everyone knows how the need for quarterbacks changes the equation (and who knows, it's possible Kentucky quarterback Will Levis battles his way up into the top five conversation.) Do the Bears drop down for a QB-hungry team at No. 1? That is one of the best-case scenarios for the Cardinals, because it would allow them to take the best non-QB out there (again, Will Anderson, anyone?). Or trading is still an option. The Colts, at No. 4, need a QB, so they could be a trade partner with the Bears, or even -- if the right QB is on the board and the Colts are fearful the Cardinals would trade to let someone else jump the Colts -- trade with the Cardinals and have Arizona move down one.

So much to consider. One of Ossenfort's first big decisions. Other than a coach, of course.

