Arizona Cardinals Home: The official source of the latest Cardinals headlines, news, videos, photos, tickets, rosters and game day information

WordFromTheBirds-category-logo-v4

Presented by

Of Snap Counts And Grades: 49ers Game

Marco Wilson comes to play under the lights of Estadio Azteca

Nov 22, 2022 at 11:45 AM
NewUrbanMug
Darren Urban/Word From The Birds

azcardinals.com

With Byron Murphy missing games with a back injury, the remaining cornerbacks have rallied to play good football in his absence. Last week, it was Antonio Hamilton. Monday night, it was Marco Wilson, who ended up with an 80.9 Pro Football Focus grade to be the best of all the full-time defenders for the Cardinals (Defensive lineman Trysten Hill was at 87.7 on only 12 snaps.)

Wilson only played 41 snaps of the 58 possible, after the game got sideways late. It was Hamilton playing every defensive snap at the position, along with safeties Budda Baker and Jalen Thompson. Linebacker Zaven Collins only missed one snap after being shaken up after a play.

Isaiah Simmons, who also missed a few snaps after being shaken up himself, played 40 total. Myjai Sanders, the rookie linebacker coming off his best game, had only nine snaps (same as Cameron Thomas). Markus Golden had 36 snaps to lead edge rushers, and Dennis Gardeck had 20 snaps in his most work since his ankle injury.

Zach Allen led defensive linemen with 45 snaps, followed by J.J. Watt (39), Leki Fotu (30) and Michael Dogbe, after a practice squad callup, had 26.

Grade-wise on defense, Thompson (73.1), Simmons (70.2), linebacker Ben Niemann (68.7) and Allen (65.2) fell in after Wilson.

On offense,the Robbie Anderson story continues to be a strange one. He played 33 snaps, but was only targeted once and he remains with only one catch since arriving in trade. Greg Dortch, who got a much bigger role after Rondale Moore's injury, had 66 snaps to lead all receivers, followed by A.J. Green (55) and DeAndre Hopkins (49) in counts that were impacted by the lopsided score.

Trey McBride has taken Zach Ertz's role at tight end (54 snaps compared to 13 for Maxx Williams and 10 for Stephen Anderson.) On the offensive line, the Cardinals continued their rotation at left guard, with Rashaad Coward at 42 snaps and Cody Ford at 29. At running back, James Conner had 55 and Keaontay Ingram had 18.

Hopkins had the best PFF grade on offense (73.7), followed by tackle Kelvin Beachum (71.3), quarterback Colt McCoy (66.9), center Billy Price (66.6), Green (65.4), Dortch (65.0) and Williams (62.6).

CB Marco Wilson
Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
CB Marco Wilson

Related Content

news

The Film Never Lies, And Mexico/49ers Aftermath

news

Different Football At Estadio Azteca, And Saturday Before Mexico (And 49ers)

news

Edgerrin James' Tough 2008 Chronicled In 'A Football Life'

Hall of Fame running back reiterates he made right call to become Cardinal

news

Cardinals Get Ready For Mexico While Not Disrupting Routine

Practicing in altitude this week was discussed

news

Zach Ertz Suffers Season-Ending Injury

Tight end had been on pace to smash franchise receiving record

news

Of Snap Counts And Grades: Rams Game

Hamilton shines with Murphy sidelined with injury

news

Budda Baker As Weapon X, And Rams Aftermath

news

Do Your Job, Game-Day Decisions, And Friday Before The Rams

news

Kliff Kingsbury, Vance Joseph, And Watching Film With Michael Bidwill

Sessions keep communication going between coaches, owner

news

The Impact Of Losing Budda Baker

Safety reportedly dealing with high-ankle sprain

news

Of Snap Counts And Grades: Seahawks Game

Anderson finally gets steady playing time on offense

Advertising