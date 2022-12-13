Of Snap Counts And Grades: Patriots Game

The most important snap count number from Monday's game against the Patriots: Kyler Murray 3.

But there were other situations to note, including wide receiver Robbie Anderson in his 23 snaps finishing with the best Pro Football Focus grade of any Cardinals player against the Patriots, a 79.4 after he snared four catches for 50 yards, including an impressive one-hander that gained 21.

Hollywood Brown played the most snaps of the receivers (72), followed by DeAndre Hopkins (64) and A.J. Green (45). Greg Dortch, in his first game back, only got in on four offensive snaps. After hinting that rookie Lecitus Smith could get some time at left guard behind Cody Ford, Smith didn't play an offensive snap, with Ford logging all 75 on offense. Running back James Conner, despite his brief injury scare on the Patriots sideline, still played 71 snaps. Keaontay Ingram was in for nine, Corey Clement three.

Conner also registered a 69.2 grade, followed by left tackle Josh Jones (68.4). who continued his upswing. Tight end Trey McBride (63.9) also played well.

Defensively, Zach Allen had the best grade at 73.2 despite playing only 32 snaps because of his hand injury. Linebacker Ben Niemann (71.4) is still earning good marks, followed by cornerback Marco Wilson (69.7 but only 15 snaps because of the stinger that knocked him out of the game), defensive lineman Jonathan Ledbetter (69.2 in 17 snaps), safety Jalen Thompson (66.2) and linebacker Isaiah Simmons (63.4).