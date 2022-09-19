Arizona Cardinals Home: The official source of the latest Cardinals headlines, news, videos, photos, tickets, rosters and game day information

WordFromTheBirds-category-logo-v4

Presented by

Of Snap Counts And Grades: Raiders Game

Simmons gets 15 snaps; Collins plays every defensive snap

Sep 19, 2022 at 10:34 AM
NewUrbanMug
Darren Urban/Word From The Birds

azcardinals.com

Isaiah Simmons played only 15 of the 67 possible defensive snaps for the Cardinals on Sunday, as the Cardinals changed up the defensive lineup after Week 1. Tanner Vallejo ended up with 20 defensive snaps in Simmons' place, although Simmons was on the field to make what turned out to be the game-winning forced fumble.

Pro Football Focus gave Simmons a good grade of 70.7 in his time in the game. It will be interesting to see how that plays out going forward.

Defensively, linebacker Zaven Collins ended up playing all 67 snaps, as did safety Budda Baker. Defensive backs Jalen Thompson (66), Byron Murphy (66) and Marco Wilson (65) were on the field virtually all the time. Cornerback Jace Whittaker also saw a big jump in his snaps (45).

Outside linebackers Markus Golden (50) and Dennis Gardeck (33) each had their snap count go up, while practice-squad callup Devon Kennard had his playing time halved (17). Defensive end J.J. Watt played 42 snaps in his first game back.

On offense, the only real noteworthy breakdown came at running back, where James Conner could only play 18 snaps before hurting his ankle, leading to the duo of Darrel Williams (40) and Eno Benjamin (37). Rookie tight end Trey McBride played just one snap.

The Pro Football Focus grades for the two running backs were solid: Benjamin at 66.7 and Williams at 66.1. Quarterback Kyler Murray was the Cardinals' highest graded offensive player at 82.8; it isn't surprising that four offensive linemen had good grades either -- D.J. Humphries (79.6), Justin Pugh (74.5), Rodney Hudson (69.9) and Kelvin Beachum (66.6). Wide receivers Greg Dortch and Andre Baccellia were each at 65.

On defense, defensive lineman Zach Allen was the best Cardinal of the day at 89.9. Gardeck was at 77.9, Watt at 72.9, Murphy at 72.3, defensive lineman Leki Fotu at 66.9, Thompson at 65.4 and Baker at 63.

LB Isaiah Simmons
Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
LB Isaiah Simmons

Related Content

news

Watt A Win In Las Vegas, And Raiders Aftermath

news

Hollywood Knew The Torch Before Arizona, And Friday Before The Raiders

news

Steve Keim: Chasing Free Agents And 'Get-Off-The-Couch' Money

GM says he is happy with way QB Kyler Murray has responded after contract

news

Eno Benjamin And The Mystery Of RB2

In first week, former ASU star gets work behind starter James Conner

news

Of Snap Counts And Grades: Chiefs Game

Clarity on RB2, and Kennard is used often

news

One Year Later It's 180 Degrees, And Chiefs Aftermath

news

Injuries May Make Cardinals Eye Andy, And Friday Before The Chiefs

news

Steve Keim: Cardinals Will 'Consistently' Look For Cornerbacks

Robert Alford likely not returning to team

news

On Practice Squad, Devon Kennard Still Potential Factor

Linebacker listed on depth chart despite not being on 53-man roster

news

The Manning Brothers Will 'Manningcast' Cardinals-Patriots In December

ESPN2 simulcast created a following in season one last year

news

Breaking Down The First 53-Man Roster, And Final Cuts Aftermath

Advertising