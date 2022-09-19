Of Snap Counts And Grades: Raiders Game

Isaiah Simmons played only 15 of the 67 possible defensive snaps for the Cardinals on Sunday, as the Cardinals changed up the defensive lineup after Week 1. Tanner Vallejo ended up with 20 defensive snaps in Simmons' place, although Simmons was on the field to make what turned out to be the game-winning forced fumble.

Pro Football Focus gave Simmons a good grade of 70.7 in his time in the game. It will be interesting to see how that plays out going forward.

Defensively, linebacker Zaven Collins ended up playing all 67 snaps, as did safety Budda Baker. Defensive backs Jalen Thompson (66), Byron Murphy (66) and Marco Wilson (65) were on the field virtually all the time. Cornerback Jace Whittaker also saw a big jump in his snaps (45).

Outside linebackers Markus Golden (50) and Dennis Gardeck (33) each had their snap count go up, while practice-squad callup Devon Kennard had his playing time halved (17). Defensive end J.J. Watt played 42 snaps in his first game back.

On offense, the only real noteworthy breakdown came at running back, where James Conner could only play 18 snaps before hurting his ankle, leading to the duo of Darrel Williams (40) and Eno Benjamin (37). Rookie tight end Trey McBride played just one snap.

The Pro Football Focus grades for the two running backs were solid: Benjamin at 66.7 and Williams at 66.1. Quarterback Kyler Murray was the Cardinals' highest graded offensive player at 82.8; it isn't surprising that four offensive linemen had good grades either -- D.J. Humphries (79.6), Justin Pugh (74.5), Rodney Hudson (69.9) and Kelvin Beachum (66.6). Wide receivers Greg Dortch and Andre Baccellia were each at 65.