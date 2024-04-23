 Skip to main content
Advertising

Arizona Cardinals Home: The official source of the latest Cardinals headlines, news, videos, photos, tickets, rosters and game day information

WordFromTheBirds-category-logo-v4

Presented by

On 'Fair' Trades, And The Actual Deals That Could Happen In Draft

If teams want to move for QB, Cardinals -- among other teams -- have high price

Apr 23, 2024 at 12:15 PM
NewUrbanMug
Darren Urban/Word From The Birds

azcardinals.com

Monti Ossenfort has said he will listen to trade offers at No. 4. The Patriots, at No. 3, will reportedly listen to offers. There is a chance the Chargers at 5 will also market their pick for the right price. This is what happens at the top of the draft.

But being open to talk and actually making a move are two different things. And while, for instance, the "trade value charts" that float around the internet and are a base of what teams use to make deals suggest that the Cardinals getting 11 and 23 in the first round for 4 makes sense, it really doesn't. You can call it a "quarterback surcharge" (because teams are trading up for QBs) or whatever you want, but there is a fair trade, and then there is what happens at the top of the draft.

Teams give more in trade to move up for a QB.

"There's certainly, 'It's too good of a deal,' because of what you're getting back," Chargers GM Joe Horitz said during his pre-draft press conference. "They have to make it attractive for us to move away from those players. The whole, 'It's a fair trade, it's a wash,' I don't think that's a trade that we're interested in.

"If we're going to trade away from great players, there has to be a reason, in terms of value, for us. Certainly, there are going to be more great players in the draft, but it has to make sense to you and it has to make sense to the team that is wanting to come up."

And that falls in line with what Ossenfort said, comparing it to his house that he doesn't want to move from -- until someone offers something so good that he wasn't expecting. Then the trigger basically has to be pulled.

That doesn't mean the Cardinals won't stick-and-pick at 4. But there is no way to know until we get to that point. It wouldn't necessarily be "fair" to the team trading up, but that's why the Cardinals (and a couple other teams) are in such a good position.

"I think different teams have different motivations," Ossenfort said. "We'll see how that plays out."

Scenes from the draft room during the Arizona Cardinals 2023 NFL Draft on Thursday, April 27, 2023 in Tempe, AZ.
Darren Urban/Arizona Cardinals

Related Content

news

In Honor Of Pat Tillman At 226, Tillman Scholar To Announce Cardinals Pick

Late safety, who was killed 20 years ago, was a seventh-round choice
news

Paris Johnson, Budda Baker Chime In With Their Wideout Scouting Analysis

Cardinals stump for the pass-catching products from their alma maters
news

Trey McBride On Potential Receiver: 'I Trust In Monti'

Tight end good with whatever Cardinals GM chooses to add in passing game
news

NFL Clears Way For Teams To Have Third Helmet Design

Cardinals have regular white and alternate black at the moment
news

Wide Receiver Room Under Construction For Cardinals

Dortch is back, but additions in some form are coming
news

As Draft Creeps Closer, Cardinals' Foray Into Free Agency Dwindles

Ossenfort won't rule out any more signings but draft will take precedence 
news

New Hybrid Kickoff, And No More Surprise Onside Kicks

Hope is that returns jump with new version and revive 'dying' play
news

Cardinals Will Have Another Joint Practice In Preseason

Gannon can't say specifics yet but acknowledges it is AFC team
news

Dropping The Hip-Drop, And Adjusting Coaches Challenges

NFL passes another rule on tackling to help safety
news

No Pro Day For Marvin Harrison Jr., Cardinals Will 'Adjust Accordingly'

Ossenfort understands the personal decision for players 
news

Humphries Decision 'Brutal' For Monti Ossenfort

GM said he would have no hesitation to bring back tackle in right situation
Advertising