One-Time Russell Wilson Teammate J.R. Sweezy Can See Kyler Murray Comparisons

The popular comp for Kyler Murray -- if there is such a thing -- before the draft was Russell Wilson. J.R. Sweezy, the Cardinals' new right guard, is uniquely positioned to address that, since he's the one guy who has played with Wilson in the NFL and also with Murray since he arrived as a pro.

And when the subject is broached, Sweezy smiles. It's a question he has gotten a lot.

"First off, I think it's a huge compliment for Kyler to be compared to Russ," Sweezy said. "Russ is one of the best quarterbacks in the league. But I see it. They look similar, stature-wise, but also just, (Kyler) did that Russell spin-out (in a practice) when the guy was on him, I'm like, 'Oh my God.' Again, I think it's a great attribute to have, and he's continually growing already, commanding the offense. It's going to be fun."

Sweezy has worked both sides of the street in the NFL. He's blocked for a traditional QB when he spent two seasons in Tampa with Jameis Winston. But his experience with Wilson, whom he played with for five seasons over two different stints, will lend itself for working with Murray.

"Blocking for Russ all those years, it is different," Sweezy said. "It's a moving pocket. It's not a traditional pocket -- some of the time it is, but not all of the time. Kyler has similarities. We find ourselves in situations in practice sometimes, so everybody being exposed to it and everyone learning how to find how it works. Yes, I think I am more in tune to it because I've been doing it for a long time."

The Cardinals, who have felt the sting of Wilson's on-field sorcery more than once, no doubt will like better to have their own quarterback who can create a positive play out of something that seems destined to be negative.