Arizona Cardinals Home: The official source of the latest Cardinals headlines, news, videos, photos, tickets, rosters and game day information

WordFromTheBirds-category-logo-v4

Presented by

Paris Johnson Explains His Penalty, And Will Hernandez Understands

Rookie tackle flagged for pulling someone off a pile

Sep 14, 2023 at 08:02 AM
NewUrbanMug
Darren Urban/Word From The Birds

azcardinals.com

Call it a learning curve -- but also the right mentality.

Rookie tackle Paris Johnson Jr. was flagged in the opener for 15 yards at a crucial time -- just after QB Joshua Dobbs had fumbled the snap and the Cardinals losing by a point in the fourth quarter -- when Johnson pulled a Washington player off of Dobbs in the ensuing pile. Johnson understands he can't do that.

But.

"That's an error probably a lot of other guys on the team probably wouldn't have made," Johnson said. "For me, I didn't know that was a rule. If you rewatch it, I'm standing there for like a minute-and-a-half that this 300-pound guy is just laying on the quarterback. I'm like, 'Alright.' There comes a time where you're just like, 'Let's get him off.' I'm not trying to throw him. I trying to pick him up so the quarterback can get up because I asked the refs and they had no reaction.

"I understand they don't want people to get hurt from doing that, from pulling people off the pile maliciously. I understand that now. In the moment, it doesn't matter, I'm a tackle, I have to protect the quarterback. There is a game going on. I should be able to get him. If I was laying there I'd be like, Dude, you guys just looking at me right now?'"

At that moment, guard Will Hernandez piped up from behind the media crowd.

"To sum it up," Hernandez said, "get the (expletive) off our quarterback."

Johnson smiled. "What he said. What I can't say."

2023_WAS_0910ce_2896
Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals

Related Content

news

The Snap Count Story - Week 1

Defense uses significant rotations on line, outside linebacker
news

The Dobbs Debut, And Commanders Aftermath

news

Edging Into The Regular Season, And Friday Before The Commanders

news

A Franchise QB Like Kyler 'Good For Head Coaches, Typically'

Gannon still wants Murray focused on health first, then offense
news

QB 'Or' And Three Rookies Set To Start

Johnson, Wilson, Clark all atop initial depth chart
news

Zach Ertz Still Uncertain If He Will Play Against Commanders

Tight end returning from ACL tear
news

The Initial 53, And Knowing The List Will Change

The Cardinals have a roster but it won't remain the same for long
news

A Hint At What's To Come, And Vikings Aftermath

news

Quarterback Quandary, And Friday Before The Vikings

news

Quite The Joint Practice Finale For Cardinals, Vikings

On a day of deals, the Cardinals get in their final practice of the preseason
news

No Answer Yet On Kyler, Or Who QB1 Will Be

Gannon holding off on an declarations for the Cardinals 
Advertising