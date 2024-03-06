Pondering The Terms And Phrases Of Free Agency

This weekend, the clocks change for the rest of the country. That means at 4 p.m. Eastern on March 11 -- which right now is 2 p.m. Arizona time but by then will be 1 p.m. Arizona time as we still can't find a way to put this country on a permanent time year round -- teams can start discussing with the agents of free-agents-to-be that their player's services may be wanted. Teams can then start officially signing free agents beginning on 1 p.m. Arizona time on March 13.