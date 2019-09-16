QB Injuries Impacting Cardinals, And The Importance Of QB Health

The Cardinals didn't get a win in Baltimore Sunday, but at the same time, their fortunes for future opponents could have changed. The news came out Monday that Saints quarterback Drew Brees will miss around six weeks with thumb surgery after getting hurt Sunday against the Rams -- and the Cards happen to play the Saints in six weeks in New Orleans. Meanwhile, Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger will miss the rest of the season with an elbow injury suffered against the Seahawks. The Steelers visit the Cardinals in December.
This isn't to say victory for the Cards is guaranteed. In fact, Roethlisberger was hurt the last time the Cards played the Steelers, in Pittsburgh in 2015, and the Cards had a superior team -- and lost to the QB duo of Michael Vick and Landry Jones. The Saints have Teddy Bridgewater, who has played in this league and will have a number of starts under him by the time the Cards visit.
The news does underscore the fragility of a NFL team's season, hinging often on the QB staying healthy. The Panthers, who visit State Farm Stadium this week, are struggling because QB Cam Newton's body seems to be showing the effects of many injuries over the years (including a preseason ankle sprain). And, while Kyler Murray's height was part of the debate of whether he would be able to play well on the NFL level (that's been a non-factor, as he said it would), his ability to take hits and stay healthy was more important. What the league is seeing with Big Ben and Brees and Nick Foles and Sam Darnold and even Andrew Luck is the reason why. You take the most important piece of the team off the field, it's usually gonna hurt.