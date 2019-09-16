QB Injuries Impacting Cardinals, And The Importance Of QB Health

The Cardinals didn't get a win in Baltimore Sunday, but at the same time, their fortunes for future opponents could have changed. The news came out Monday that Saints quarterback Drew Brees will miss around six weeks with thumb surgery after getting hurt Sunday against the Rams -- and the Cards happen to play the Saints in six weeks in New Orleans. Meanwhile, Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger will miss the rest of the season with an elbow injury suffered against the Seahawks. The Steelers visit the Cardinals in December.

This isn't to say victory for the Cards is guaranteed. In fact, Roethlisberger was hurt the last time the Cards played the Steelers, in Pittsburgh in 2015, and the Cards had a superior team -- and lost to the QB duo of Michael Vick and Landry Jones. The Saints have Teddy Bridgewater, who has played in this league and will have a number of starts under him by the time the Cards visit.