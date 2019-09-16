Arizona Cardinals Home: The official source of the latest Cardinals headlines, news, videos, photos, tickets, rosters and game day information

WordFromTheBirds-category-logo-v4

Presented by

QB Injuries Impacting Cardinals, And The Importance Of QB Health

Sep 16, 2019 at 10:48 AM
NewUrbanMug
Darren Urban/Word From The Birds

azcardinals.com

The Cardinals didn't get a win in Baltimore Sunday, but at the same time, their fortunes for future opponents could have changed. The news came out Monday that Saints quarterback Drew Brees will miss around six weeks with thumb surgery after getting hurt Sunday against the Rams -- and the Cards happen to play the Saints in six weeks in New Orleans. Meanwhile, Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger will miss the rest of the season with an elbow injury suffered against the Seahawks. The Steelers visit the Cardinals in December.

This isn't to say victory for the Cards is guaranteed. In fact, Roethlisberger was hurt the last time the Cards played the Steelers, in Pittsburgh in 2015, and the Cards had a superior team -- and lost to the QB duo of Michael Vick and Landry Jones. The Saints have Teddy Bridgewater, who has played in this league and will have a number of starts under him by the time the Cards visit.

The news does underscore the fragility of a NFL team's season, hinging often on the QB staying healthy. The Panthers, who visit State Farm Stadium this week, are struggling because QB Cam Newton's body seems to be showing the effects of many injuries over the years (including a preseason ankle sprain). And, while Kyler Murray's height was part of the debate of whether he would be able to play well on the NFL level (that's been a non-factor, as he said it would), his ability to take hits and stay healthy was more important. What the league is seeing with Big Ben and Brees and Nick Foles and Sam Darnold and even Andrew Luck is the reason why. You take the most important piece of the team off the field, it's usually gonna hurt.

Saints QB Drew Brees and WR Larry Fitzgerald talk after a 2018 preseason game
Photo by Arizona Cardinals

Related Content

news

Beating Belichick, Monday Night, And Saturday Before The Patriots

news

Bill Belichick Loves Him Some D-Hop, And That Means A Lot

Cardinals wide receiver has similar praise for Patriots coach

news

J.J. Watt, Budda Baker Remain Top Cardinals In Pro Bowl Votes

Voting continues through Dec. 15

news

The Work-In-Progress That Is Trey McBride

Tight end has struggled, but is needed after Zach Ertz injury

news

The Pressure(s) Of J.J. Watt Helps Cardinals

Veteran lineman has been effective in affecting the quarterback

news

Budda Baker Leads NFC Strong Safeties In Pro Bowl Vote

Defensive end J.J. Watt only other Cardinal in a top 10

news

Of Snap Counts And Grades: Chargers Game

Brown returns full go; Golden earns highest mark

news

Say Hello To Hollywood, And Chargers Aftermath

news

Effort, Emotion Of The Moment, And Friday Before The Chargers

news

Of Snap Counts And Grades: 49ers Game

Marco Wilson comes to play under the lights of Estadio Azteca

news

The Film Never Lies, And Mexico/49ers Aftermath

news

Different Football At Estadio Azteca, And Saturday Before Mexico (And 49ers)

Advertising