QB 'Or' And Three Rookies Set To Start

The Cardinals play Sunday. Their first depth chart of the season came out Tuesday, and -- exactly as expected -- there was a big, fat "-or-" between the names of quarterbacks Joshua Dobbs and Clayton Tune. Jonathan Gannon had said before that he wouldn't be announcing who the starting QB would be prior to the Washington game and so the depth chart isn't a surprise. Nor is the reality that the Cardinals, who normally have their QB speak to the media after Wednesday practices, wll not have a QB speak behind the dais this week, because that QB was the starter. (They should be around in the locker room.)

Gannon did say that it wasn't that the Cardinals were undecided just not making an announcement, and said it again on Arizona Sports on Tuesday that the Cards knew who they were going to play.

But what caught the eye most about the first depth chart was the confirmation -- because it seemed like it was coming for a while -- that three rookies are slated as first team: wide receiver Michael Wilson, right tackle Paris Johnson and cornerback Kei'Trel Clark.

Johnson the first-round pick was always going to start. The other two are a small surprise. And it's really rare with the Cardinals. The last time three rookies were set to start was Denny Green's first season, when each of the first four draft picks -- wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald, linebacker Karlos Dansby, defensive tackle Darnell Dockett and center Alex Stepanovich -- all were in the lineup from jump.

Wilson didn't do much in preseason games, reminding me a bit of how the Cardinals handled Anquan Boldin in 2003. Clark had an opening with so many questions at cornerback, and the sixth-round pick played himself right into a starting role.