Quarterback Hits, Kliff Kingsbury, And His KVB Memory

The topic of roughing the passer and quarterback hits had come up Wednesday, and so former quarterback Kliff Kingsbury was asked if he could name the hardest hit he had ever absorbed.

"I didn't get hit much sitting on the bench in the pros," the always-self-aware Kingsbury said.

"But in college, Kyle Vanden Bosch from Nebraska, when they were the Blackshirts -- the kids don't know that Nebraska -- but he was an animal. He got me good."

The game would have been in 2000. It was Kingsbury's first year starting for the Red Raiders, it was Vanden Bosch's last year at Nebraska before become a second-round pick, coincidentally, of the Cardinals in the 2001 draft. The game was in Lubbock. It did not go well for Kingsbury, even aside from the hit. The Cornhuskers won, 56-3.

The funny part was, the Huskers only had two sacks that day, and neither was from Vanden Bosch. (Maybe this was the hit?)

"I don't recall," Vanden Bosch said Wednesday. "He finished the game so it wasn't hard enough. I mean, I've got a big scar on the front on my neck that shows I tried to do that everytime I got a hit on somebody. But I don't recall it. I remember the game, but not the hit.

"Our defensive line had a good game and had several big hits. So it may have been me (Kliff remembers), it may have been somebody else."

Indeed, after the game, Vanden Bosch was quoted as saying "it seemed like Kingsbury was on his back every other play the first few series."