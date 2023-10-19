Arizona Cardinals Home: The official source of the latest Cardinals headlines, news, videos, photos, tickets, rosters and game day information

WordFromTheBirds-category-logo-v4

Presented by

Quarterback-Turned-GM Monti Ossenfort Passes Time At Practice

Decision-maker helps out by throwing passes to cornerbacks 

Oct 19, 2023 at 01:27 PM
NewUrbanMug
Darren Urban/Word From The Birds

azcardinals.com

Once upon a time, long before Monti Ossenfort was the GM of the Cardinals, he was a quarterback. He was a two-year starter for the University of Minnesota, Morris, where he completed 411-of-923 passes for 4,263 yards and 21 touchdowns over four seasons, two as a starter.

Ossenfort put his playing days in the rear view mirror long ago.

But there he was on Thursday, chucking passes in helping the defensive backs work on their ball skills. (We won't talk about how it might get into a quarterback's head that he's intentionally throwing interceptions.) Ossenfort, like predecessor Steve Keim, is out at practice on a daily basis. But Ossenfort has been all over the place when practice is going on, sometimes stalking the sidelines, sometimes getting on one of the practice fields, always seemingly with a particular purpose.

"It's different for me, but I like it," cornerback Marco Wilson said. "It shows he's involved, that he cares about the team, and that he cares about what is going on and he's seeing exactly what's going on. It shows he's really invested."

Of course, the throwing on Thursday might just have been to help out where he can -- the more you can do, as is always said.

Given that the secondary is beat up and cornerback in particular will be a priority in the offseason, it can't hurt to see those guys up close anyway.

So as the throw from the GM comes your way, does it make a player nervous?

"Nah. You can never get nervous when the ball comes your way," Wilson said. "Can't get nervous."

As for Ossenfort's college stats, Wilson smiled. "It's all good," he said. "It still worked out for him."

2023_Practice_1019ce_0741
Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals

Related Content

news

Kyler Murray Returns To Field, But How Close To Hjalte Froholdt?

In new offense, playing under center will be crucial
news

The Snap Count Story - Week 6

For first time, McBride has the most work of the tight ends
news

Near-Misses To Hollywood Brown, And Rams Aftermath

news

Zach Ertz's Emotions Spike, And Friday Before The Rams

news

Trade Deadline Approaches; What Is M.O.'s M.O.? 

Speculated deals is one thing, but how will Cardinals GM operate
news

Kei'Trel Clark And His Removal From The Starting Lineup

Cardinals will need rookie if Thompson is sidelined
news

The Snap Count Story - Week 5

Hamilton moves into starting lineup but injuries get Clark playing time
news

A Tale Of Two Quarterbacks, And Bengals Aftermath

news

The Petzing Effect, And Friday Before The Bengals

news

Cardinals To Debut New Black Uniforms Against Bengals

Third and final combination put into use
news

It Only Makes Sense The Passtronaut Wants To Go To Space

QB Joshua Dobbs, an aerospace engineer, has it on the bucket list
Advertising