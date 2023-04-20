Quarterbacks Are Draft Key, Even As History Says Some Fail

What the Cardinals might do at No. 3 in the draft seems built on if -- or if not -- quarterbacks go No. 1 and No. 2. That's not a surprise. And as the draft gets closer, the narrative again shifts, about whether the Texans at No. 2 might not take a QB, or that many of the QBs are worth moving up for. Is it real or smokescreen? No way to really know right now.

But as the Cardinals wait to see how this plays out and how it might impact their pick, what's happening in their NFC West backyard is a reminder how imprecise this whole QB projection really is. The 49ers are reportedly shopping Trey Lance, the No. 3 overall pick in 2021 and their QB of the future who has barely played yet already seems to have run out of chances. Everyone knows that Brock Purdy, 2022's Mr. Irrelevant as the last pick in the draft, played well enough to earn the starter job after being passed on many many times by every team in the league.

Oh, and the 49ers current expected starter? Sam Darnold. Sure, he was the No. 3 pick overall. But he's on his third team, two others deciding he wasn't good enough.