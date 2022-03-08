Russell Wilson Departs NFC West In Trade To Broncos

Suddenly, now both the Seahawks and the 49ers have questions at quarterback. Yes, Trey Lance was picked as the QB of the future for San Francisco, but no one knows how that will play out. Is Lock the Seahawks short-term QB? Do the Seahawks, with the ninth overall pick from Denver, take a QB?

(And yes, it's safe to say the Wilson-Mahomes-Herbert-Carr AFC West has probably jumped the NFC West as top division in the league. The QB means that much.)

Free agency is coming and already the NFL offseason has exploded.