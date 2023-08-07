Arizona Cardinals Home: The official source of the latest Cardinals headlines, news, videos, photos, tickets, rosters and game day information

Say Hello To Hollywood, And Camp Practice Aftermath

Wide receiver among a handful of players returning after missed time

Aug 07, 2023 at 04:27 PM
NewUrbanMug
Darren Urban/Word From The Birds

It was a low-tempo day at Cards Camp, the beginning of the final week of camp at State Farm Stadium, so there weren't going to be a lot of highlights. At least, not within the plays themselves.

What was the highlight were all the players who hadn't been practicing returning to practice as the Cardinals ramp up for their first preseason game at the end of the week. Wide receiver Marquise "Hollywood" Brown? Check. Linebacker Myjai Sanders? Yep. Running back Keaontay Ingram, cornerback Quavian White too.

Former PUPper BJ Ojulari was not only released to practice, but, in the framework of low-tempo, was also taking part in some 11-on-11 already.

It wasn't all good. Running back Ty'Son Williams, who left practice Saturday, was absent, and tight end Noah Togiai -- who has enjoyed a good camp -- wasn't out there either. (Tight end Trey McBride remained sidelined too). But seeing someone like Brown back in the thick of work is important, given that he is one of the key playmakers in this offense.

-- Jonathan Gannon had already said the Cardinals would be moving offensive linemen around, and we saw more of that Monday. Pat Elflein and rookie Jon Gaines split some second-unit center snaps (with the other playing guard). The two players who have been rotating as the potential starting left guard, Dennis Daley and Elijah Wilkinson, got work as right tackles (with the third unit) during the practice.

-- When Gannon came into the media room for his press conference, he joked about finding a half-used water bottle at the podium. Maybe a half-joke? "Non-winning behavior," he noted as he walked it over to the trash.

-- It was Kyler Murray's birthday -- Murray turned 26 Monday -- and Gannon said his message, given that Murray has more than once come to practice shirtless, was to protect that look and "lay off the cake."

-- Safety Isaiah Simmons said he was sure he was one of the top five fastest players on the team. He was asked to name the other four: Rondale Moore, Andre Baccellia, Brown, and then first saying Jalen Thompson but also adding Kyler Murray. (I don't expect a race anytime soon.)

Advertising