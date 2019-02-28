Arizona Cardinals Home: The official source of the latest Cardinals headlines, news, videos, photos, tickets, rosters and game day information

WordFromTheBirds-category-logo-v4

Presented by

Sean McVay has some fun with Kliff Kingsbury, but praise too

Feb 28, 2019 at 11:32 AM
NewUrbanMug
Darren Urban/Word From The Birds

azcardinals.com

Rams coach Sean McVay saw new Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury this week at the Scouting combine here in Indianapolis and had some fun at Kingsbury's expense as only a football wonk could.

"I was joking with him when I saw him, that, in some of those formations, your 4 by 1s, you can't motion that 'x' (receiver) in this league," McVay said with a smile. "He was like, 'Oh, is that right?' I was kidding around with him."

Safe to say McVay's jokes won't translate to late-night TV or the stand-up circuit anytime soon, but McVay certainly has shown himself knowledgeable in the NFL, and with that as the background, he praised Kingsbury's potential as an NFL head coach.

"I think he's a great coach," McVay said. "I think he's a great communicator, he's got a good juice and enthusiasm. He has a nice presence about him. You feel confident the players will respond to him. The production of his offenses, he is a creative mind."

Kingsbury did enough as a college coach that McVay reached out to Kingsbury after Kingsbury was let go from Texas Tech after the college season, offering Kingsbury a chance to be a consultant on the Rams' staff.

"It's fun to watch their tape and some of the things he has done throughout his career," McVay said. "Most importantly, when you talk about what makes a good coach, (you want a) good communicator, to create that clarity and how can you help guys reach their highest potential. I think his track record speaks for itself."

Rams coach Sean McVay talks at the 2019 Scouting combine
Darron Cummings/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

Related Content

news

The Logistics Of The Mexico Trip

Cardinals contingent visits Estadio Azteca ahead of this season's game
news

J.J. Watt, Man Of The People (On A Saturday Afternoon)

Defensive end follows through on promise to hang out with fans
news

Kliff Kingsbury Reiterates He And Kyler Murray 'In A Good Place'

Cardinals coach makes comment at NFL Owners Meetings
news

Cardinals May Practice Against Titans In Nashville During Training Camp

Vrabel says plan is for teams to get together for joint work
news

Kyler Murray Talks Big Unit And The Bird Who Cried Uncle

Quarterback's relative was at the plate when Johnson threw memorable pitch
news

With Jeff Gladney, Dollars Make Sense He'll Likely Play

New cornerback would team with Murphy, Wilson in secondary
news

Hopkins Cap Help And Numbers For Ertz, Conner

New league year -- and official start to free agency -- comes Wednesday
news

Cardinals Continue To Maneuver With Salary Cap

Kennard's pay reduction clears up more room with free agency coming
news

Chandler Jones Says Future Will Be Determined By Who Maximizes Chandler Jones

Linebacker about to hit unrestricted free-agent market
news

Talking The Terms And Phrases Of Free Agency

Some of the definitions you need to know this time of year
news

Russell Wilson Departs NFC West In Trade To Broncos

Seahawks deal away their franchise quarterback
news

J.J. Watt A Cardinals Facility Regular Early In Offseason

Buddy Morris wins NFL award for Strength Coach of the Year
Advertising