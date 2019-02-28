Sean McVay has some fun with Kliff Kingsbury, but praise too

Rams coach Sean McVay saw new Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury this week at the Scouting combine here in Indianapolis and had some fun at Kingsbury's expense as only a football wonk could.

"I was joking with him when I saw him, that, in some of those formations, your 4 by 1s, you can't motion that 'x' (receiver) in this league," McVay said with a smile. "He was like, 'Oh, is that right?' I was kidding around with him."

Safe to say McVay's jokes won't translate to late-night TV or the stand-up circuit anytime soon, but McVay certainly has shown himself knowledgeable in the NFL, and with that as the background, he praised Kingsbury's potential as an NFL head coach.

"I think he's a great coach," McVay said. "I think he's a great communicator, he's got a good juice and enthusiasm. He has a nice presence about him. You feel confident the players will respond to him. The production of his offenses, he is a creative mind."

Kingsbury did enough as a college coach that McVay reached out to Kingsbury after Kingsbury was let go from Texas Tech after the college season, offering Kingsbury a chance to be a consultant on the Rams' staff.