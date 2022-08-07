Set On The Offensive Line, And Red And White Practice Aftermath

There are camp battles on the offensive line, but not in the starting lineup. That isn't a huge surprise, but offensive line coach Sean Kugler acknowledged as much Saturday after the Red and White Practice.

From left tackle to right, it'll be D.J. Humphries, Justin Pugh, Rodney Hudson, Will Hernandez and Kelvin Beachum. Justin Murray could factor in potentially, but an ankle injury sidelining Murray for the time being, it's about the reserves.

"It's trying to be that seventh and eighth guy on game day, and making the active roster," Kugler said. "We have a lot of really good battles at those spots."

Among the other offensive line tidbits from Kugler:

Josh Jones is a tackle. He has to know how to play guard, but Kugler said he's a tackle who was playing out of position last year at guard because he was one of the Cardinals' best five linemen and he had to find a way to get Jones on the field. Josh Miles is battling Jones for the backup tackle role, but it sure sounds like they like Jones as that guy. "He's a future starter here at tackle," Kugler said.

Sean Harlow is entrenched at backup center. "I have no problem if he is our starting center."

Rookie Lecitus Smith's athleticism lends itself to playing center, but since Smith has never played center until now, he is raw in that development.

-- With Kyler Murray already out, the Cards also didn't use Colt McCoy in any work Saturday, allowing Trace McSorley to be QB1 with Jarrett Guarantano as the backup (that would be a surprise to see as the No. 1 and 2 for the preseason opener in Cincinnati.)

-- With most receivers taking it easy, the top three wideouts were Andy Isabella, Rondale Moore and Andre Baccellia.

-- Not a ton of highlights. Byron Murphy had a pick-6 when McSorley forced a throw out of his end zone, rookie cornerback Darrell Baker Jr. had a nice pick cutting in front of a receiver, and Guarantano had a fantastic throw scrambling hard to his right and letting it go right before he got out of bounds. Greg Dortch made the sideline grab on the other end.

-- Kingsbury said linebacker Markus Golden has been sitting out with a toe issue, but it wasn't considered serious. Center Rodney Hudson has a sore knee, contributing to his intermittent practice schedule. Cornerback Marco Wilson (groin) is expected back on Monday.

-- Among the other players sitting out Saturday: S Deionte Thompson, LB Tanner Vallejo, TE Trey McBride (back), TE Maxx Williams, TE Zach Ertz (calf) and WR Antoine Wesley (hip/groin).

-- It was interesting to hear that inside linebacker Nick Vigil may play as light as 225. His reasoning? There aren't as many downhill runs anymore in the game, and it's a passing league. You need to be light on your feet.

-- The crowd was announced at 18,000.