So Many Snaps For So Many Cardinals On Offense

The Cardinals had 87 offensive snaps against the 49ers on Sunday, the most they had since having 87 in that crazy win in Las Vegas in 2022. The most they had last season was 79, also against the 49ers at home.

(The Cardinals played a 90-snap game at home against Seattle in 2016, the infamous 6-6 tie in which the game played out the full 10-minute overtime period.)

When a team has that kind of workload, the players will too. And in this case, it can stand out in a career.

Both wide receiver Michael Wilson and tight end Trey McBride ended up playing the most snaps in a game for their career, with Wilson (who had 11 catches) playing 81 of the snaps and McBride (who had nine catches) playing 79.

QB Jacoby Brissett and the offensive line all played every one of the 87 snaps, also a career-best for Brissett and a career-best for all the linemen save for guard Isaac Seumalo (who played 88 in a game for the Eagles in 2019.)

Given all the tight ends the Cardinals employ most snaps and the role of Wilson, it isn't a surprise that Marvin Harrison Jr. played fewer than 80 percent of the snaps for a third straight game, the longest non-injured stretch in his career.)

And as noted, RB Jeremiyah Love played a lot more, his snaps (56) exceeding Tyler Allgeier (31) for the first time.

Defensively, the Cardinals keep working Roy Lopez, with the nose tackle playing more than 60 percent of the time in back-to-back games for the first time since 2024. Cornerback Max Melton, who watched his playing time melt away last season, played 53 snaps, more than his total combined the first two games (although he did hurt his ankle in Week 2.)

On the other side, defensive lineman Darius Robinson played a career-low 17 snaps. And linebacker Josh Sweat played a season-low 24 snaps, which was also his season-low percentage (44).