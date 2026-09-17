As Cardinals Grow, Celebrations Mandatory For Team

Trey McBride is going to make plays, and then he is going to let everyone know about it.

"I could catch the ball for minus-2 yards and I could act like I just caught a freaking 100-yard pass," the All-Pro tight end said with a smile. "I just feel that juice is contagious."

This is a natural state for McBride. It's a natural state for wide receiver Kendrick Bourne. But there is a deeper level to it, one championed by not only coach Mike LaFleur but offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett.

Celebrations, particularly for scores, are fun, yes. But necessary too.

"This is not an easy game," Hackett said. "We like to say it is not for everyone. To score any points in the National Football League is an accomplishment. And I think you have to celebrate that.

"It takes all 11. Then to me, everyone should celebrate all together and be together. That's part of being a team. That's the fun thing about football. There are so many things that have to go right for a touchdown to work."

When Hackett was working in Jacksonville a decade ago, that became the norm. He's tried to encourage it everywhere he has been.

"At first you're like, 'It's kind of corny,'" McBride said. "Then you do it over and over, guys are celebrating, you see it with the defense, you see it on film, the defenders are walking back with their heads down.

"It does matter and it makes a difference and it's fun to be happy and celebrate and be excited to play football. No one wants to be Debbie Downer."

Hackett isn't necessarily looking for a group Griddy. But he does want the group. (OK, Bourne jumping up after an eight-yard catch, or McBride with his fantasy minus-2-yarder, maybe those can be solo.)

But it brings to mind the Cardinals' joint practice in Green Bay, where the entire team ran on the field to celebrate a Marvin Harrison Jr. touchdown, and a similar eruption came on a McBride two-pointer the next play.