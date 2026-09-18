Return Of The Mack (Wilson), And Friday Before The Seahawks

-- Speaking of Allgeier, it was the fourth quarter that pushed him past Love in terms of workload. Of Allgeier's 17 carries, eight came on the Cardinals last two possessions, the first of which drained about four minutes off the clock and the last killing about two before a final field goal.

"It comes down to pride, and all of us being like, 'Ay, we just need one first down,'" Allgeier said. "Just bleeding down so much time. I think the first time we had it, we bled like five minutes off the clock."

Allgeier is a natural choice for hanging on to the ball with a nine-point lead. He has yet to lose a fumble in his NFL career.

"It's just the job," Allgeier said. "I pride myself on not doing that – knock on wood – but it comes out in the pride. Ball security is job security."

-- Injuries have left some question marks on the lines, which is never ideal and certainly not when playing Seattle. Both starting guards – left guard Isaac Seumalo and right guard Isaiah Adams – are questionable. I am guessing we will see Seumalo, while Adams just got back to practice this week, so Jon Gaines feels likely for another start. (I supposed if Seumalo can't go, Adams could slot in on the left maybe, but with Leonard Williams in town, you want to be totally buttoned up inside.)

-- Meanwhile, both nose tackles – Roy Lopez and Andrew Billings – are questionable. Lopez was fantastic in the opener, making his groin issue a bummer. Billings had been a healthy scratch, and then apparently developed a knee issue in practice. The Cardinals need at least one of them Sunday.

-- It feels like the Cardinals' Rivalry uniforms create strong feelings both pro and con, but I will admit, I love them and the color scheme, and I would be among those wishing it was for more than just one game a season.

-- If Jacoby Brissett can pass for at least 200 yards and throw at least one touchdown pass, he will become only the third NFL QB all-time to do so in their first 14 starts with a team. The other two? Matthew Stafford with the Rams in 2021, and Peyton Manning with the Broncos in 2012 (yes, the year Ken Whisenhunt and the Cardinals tried so hard to sign Manning as a free agent.)

Brissett is a free agent after the season, of course, but he was already asked about the potential of returning in 2027. Brissett, not surprisingly, said he hasn't thought about that at all.

"It would be foolish for me after one week to put myself in a mindset of what I would be thinking in six months," Brissett said.

-- Coach Mike LaFleur made it plain this week when talking about the Seahawks: "I think they have the best defense in football. … There's no weakness whatsoever."

Seahawks coach Mike McDonald has long been an excellent defensive mind. The Cardinals nearly came back against the Seahawks last year at State Farm Stadium – losing 23-20 after tying it at 20 – but the Seattle defense in two wins over the Cardinals was dominant. They sacked Kyler Murray six times and intercepted him twice in the first meeting; they sacked Brissett five times and returned two fumbles for touchdowns in the second game.

"We can have the perfect play against the perfect coverage, but, speaking on the back end, I have a ton of respect for all of them," wide receiver Michael Wilson said. "They play the right way. Regardless of the play call you have to go execute it with intent and be decisive and play fast and with motor, because those guys can make bad (defensive) calls right with how physical and fast they play.