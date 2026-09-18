Return Of The Mack (Wilson), And Friday Before The Seahawks

Mack Wilson Sr. is not considered a Pro Bowl-type around the league, but he certainly seems to be that guy for the Cardinals. The team's defense took a turn last season once Wilson went out midyear with a rough ribs injury.
And now that he's back? The Cardinals shut down the Chargers last week. It was hard not to draw a conclusion with Wilson.
"It was dope," Wilson said. "It was what I was talking to the guys about all offseason. Being able to get everyone back full strength and seeing what we're about once the season got here. I feel like when I am out there I bring a different type of juice, a different type of swag to the defense."
Deeper statistics aren't always easy to understand for many football fans. But with the Cardinals in 2025, there explosive play rate allowed jumped nearly three percent after Wilson got hurt. Their EPA (expected points added/per play) jumped from only .07 to .26, a huge leap for a single snap. Their EPA against a run was actually negative 0.12 before and .01 after.
All this to say Wilson's absence could be considered significant. Sure, there were a lot of defensive variables. But Wilson matters.
"He's an incredible leader," coach Mike LaFleur said. "People listen to him, people notice him, and I think (they) pick up their game and elevate their game just by the way he attacks it."
Wilson made a singular important play against the Chargers, drilling wide receiver Ladd McConkey (legally) in the waning moments of the third quarter with the Cardinals nursing a two-point lead. It took the Chargers' best offensive player out of the game, and provided a tone-setting in the first game of the season.
"You could feel the tide turn after that," Wilson said.
You could feel a different Cardinals defense with Wilson in the lineup.
-- Rookie running back Jeremiyah Love couldn't have been closer with Notre Dame teammate Jadarian Price. The two ended up as the top two running backs in the 2026 draft class, and now they face off for the first time Sunday. Price was the Seahawks' first-round pick.
"It'll be weird," Love acknowledged.
Price had 10 carries for 52 yards in the opener, Love 11-41-1 in his debut. Love will continue to split time with Tyler Allgeier, while one of the Seahawks storylines is what Price's workload will be going forward.
Love admitted his teammates have tried to ask him for info about his fellow Golden Domer, but at least publicly, Love didn't say what that was. Love did, however, make it clear who he's choosing between his friend and his team.
"My team. This is the place where I am at. … I would take my team over JD," Love said with a laugh. "It's my team."
-- Speaking of Allgeier, it was the fourth quarter that pushed him past Love in terms of workload. Of Allgeier's 17 carries, eight came on the Cardinals last two possessions, the first of which drained about four minutes off the clock and the last killing about two before a final field goal.
"It comes down to pride, and all of us being like, 'Ay, we just need one first down,'" Allgeier said. "Just bleeding down so much time. I think the first time we had it, we bled like five minutes off the clock."
Allgeier is a natural choice for hanging on to the ball with a nine-point lead. He has yet to lose a fumble in his NFL career.
"It's just the job," Allgeier said. "I pride myself on not doing that – knock on wood – but it comes out in the pride. Ball security is job security."
-- Injuries have left some question marks on the lines, which is never ideal and certainly not when playing Seattle. Both starting guards – left guard Isaac Seumalo and right guard Isaiah Adams – are questionable. I am guessing we will see Seumalo, while Adams just got back to practice this week, so Jon Gaines feels likely for another start. (I supposed if Seumalo can't go, Adams could slot in on the left maybe, but with Leonard Williams in town, you want to be totally buttoned up inside.)
-- Meanwhile, both nose tackles – Roy Lopez and Andrew Billings – are questionable. Lopez was fantastic in the opener, making his groin issue a bummer. Billings had been a healthy scratch, and then apparently developed a knee issue in practice. The Cardinals need at least one of them Sunday.
-- It feels like the Cardinals' Rivalry uniforms create strong feelings both pro and con, but I will admit, I love them and the color scheme, and I would be among those wishing it was for more than just one game a season.
-- If Jacoby Brissett can pass for at least 200 yards and throw at least one touchdown pass, he will become only the third NFL QB all-time to do so in their first 14 starts with a team. The other two? Matthew Stafford with the Rams in 2021, and Peyton Manning with the Broncos in 2012 (yes, the year Ken Whisenhunt and the Cardinals tried so hard to sign Manning as a free agent.)
Brissett is a free agent after the season, of course, but he was already asked about the potential of returning in 2027. Brissett, not surprisingly, said he hasn't thought about that at all.
"It would be foolish for me after one week to put myself in a mindset of what I would be thinking in six months," Brissett said.
-- Coach Mike LaFleur made it plain this week when talking about the Seahawks: "I think they have the best defense in football. … There's no weakness whatsoever."
Seahawks coach Mike McDonald has long been an excellent defensive mind. The Cardinals nearly came back against the Seahawks last year at State Farm Stadium – losing 23-20 after tying it at 20 – but the Seattle defense in two wins over the Cardinals was dominant. They sacked Kyler Murray six times and intercepted him twice in the first meeting; they sacked Brissett five times and returned two fumbles for touchdowns in the second game.
"We can have the perfect play against the perfect coverage, but, speaking on the back end, I have a ton of respect for all of them," wide receiver Michael Wilson said. "They play the right way. Regardless of the play call you have to go execute it with intent and be decisive and play fast and with motor, because those guys can make bad (defensive) calls right with how physical and fast they play.
"The challenge with Seattle, you have to get your mind right starting Tuesday night. It's that kind of football game."
-- With Garrett Williams out again, Denzel Burke will get his time in the slot – where he will match up often with Seahawks star receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba. One plus: Burke knows JSN. Well. The two played together at Ohio State.
"I've got a lot of insight on him," Burke said. "I kind of know what I am going to do when I go up against him. I just have to trust my technique and respect who I am guarding. He can wreck a game."
Burke, in his time at Ohio State, got to practice against a murderer's row of wideouts: JSN, current teammate Marvin Harrison Jr., Garrett Wilson, Carnell Tate, Chris Olave, Emeka Egbuka, and future NFL star Jeremiah Smith.
"It makes it easier for me, because I have probably guarded the one percent," Burke said. "It makes it easier on Sundays, because this weekend I will go against a one percent guy."
-- Kendrick Bourne's eight receptions last week were the third-most for a player in his Cardinals debut. DeAndre Hopkins had 14 in the spooky 2020 season opener in an empty Levi's Stadium thanks to the pandemic. And Anquan Boldin as a rookie put up 10 (for 217 yards and two touchdowns) in Detroit in 2003.
I got a chance to do a QnA with Boldin earlier this week at an event. His story before that Lions opener? Turned out he forgot about the significant time change going from Phoenix to Detroit in September and barely slept the night before – and by the time he did fall asleep, it caused him to wake up late. He nearly missed the bus and had to play on an empty stomach after missing breakfast.
Turned out OK for Q that day.
Here's hoping the Cardinals have a good day themselves this week.
See you Sunday.