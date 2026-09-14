A Trey McBride Start That Just Underscores How Great He's Become

I'm not sure how you don't see him as the league's best at the position.

Brissett said something on point after the game in L.A.: "He's as good as advertised and saying that is still a downplay of how good he is."

First play of the game, a 27-yard completion to McBride, who was open but who had to go up for the ball and absorb a hit as he was coming down. Why wouldn't you start with him? The TD, of course.

And all the while during his nine-catch, 95-yard day, McBride was chirping, at All-Pro safety Derwin James who was in coverage, at the Chargers sideline, at whomever.

McBride "only" played 80 percent of the snaps on Sunday. He was (admittedly) fatigued after only playing one play in the preseason, and football shape will come. Not that McBride was any less productive or impactful.

He has a QB he is vibing with in Brissett -- "I feel so confident with him back there every week" -- and with LaFleur using multiple tight ends, McBride in the slot is going to be a thing (Next Gen Stats had seven of McBride's catches from the slot.)