Stephen Anderson Makes His Play, And Thursday Before The Bengals

There is Zach Ertz, and Trey McBride. And Maxx Williams.

But another reason the Cardinals have their best tight end room -- and there is really no comparison -- since the team moved to Arizona in 1988 has been the addition of Stephen Anderson. No Anderson isn't going to garner the attention the other three players have. That's OK with him.

What the Cardinals have in Anderson -- a vet who has played for the Texans (with Hopkins and Watt) and then the Chargers -- is a player who can aid in multiple ways, who has looked pretty good in training camp while all three of the top guys have missed time because of injuries, and who is confident in what he can add to the roster.

The depth chart underscored a lot of the main guys won't play Friday night against the Bengals. Anderson is one of those guys to watch in the meantime.

"I feel like I've had a lot of opportunities so far throughout camp, getting a lot of reps with the 'ones,' " Anderson said. "It's been great. If I can show that in a formal preseason game ... I'm super excited about that."

Anderson said he thinks he surprised the Cardinals with his ability to be a receiver -- something he thinks is his best attribute -- because he has mostly been used as a blocker. Indeed, Kliff Kingsbury said Anderson has made the most of the reps he's gotten in the absence of the top three tight ends, and said the Cards are "really pleased" with what they have seen in Anderson.

In the past, Anderson has been used as a fullback often, and while Kingsbury's offense doesn't really utilize such a spot, Anderson's presence would give that possibility. With his work on special teams, as a fullback, as a receiver out wide, as a guy who can block in space or in-line, "I feel like I have a lane of my own," Anderson said.

"I describe myself as just a football player," Anderson added.

It feels like Anderson will end up playing a necessary role for the Cardinals this season, whether or not the other three tight ends are healthy. (And none of the three will play against the Bengals.)