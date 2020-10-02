 Skip to main content
Advertising

Arizona Cardinals Home: The official source of the latest Cardinals headlines, news, videos, photos, tickets, rosters and game day information

WordFromTheBirds-category-logo-v4

Presented by

Steve Keim: Kyler Murray Improving, D-Hop Knows His Body

GM disappointed with play against Lions

Oct 02, 2020 at 08:25 AM
NewUrbanMug
Darren Urban/Word From The Birds

azcardinals.com

Kyler Murray didn't play poorly against the Lions last week, but he didn't play well, his three interceptions (and nearly a fourth) derailing a chance for the Cardinals to start 3-0. But General Manager Steve Keim has no concern for his quarterback, because of the situation -- Murray is going into only his 20th NFL start this weekend, he started just one full season in college, and prior to that he split his attention between football and baseball.

Murray is still learning.

"He looks like a young guy who is still trying to improve," Keim said Friday during an appearance on the "Doug and Wolf" show on 98.7, Arizona's Sports Station. Because of Murray's competitiveness, Keim said, "I would expect him to bounce back in a big way."

Among the other topics Keim discussed:

-- On the availability of wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins, who is dealing with an ankle issue, Keim sounded optimistic. "Hop knows his body better than anybody," he said. "When you look at his history, the fact of the matter is he just doesn't miss football games. If I was betting on Hop, I'd bet he'd go, but only he knows his body."

-- Last week's loss hasn't sit well with him, because of all the things the Cardinals didn't do very well. "The fact we still had a chance to win the game at the end was surprising because the way we played," Keim said.

"You have to be critical in this business," Keim added. "Find out where you can improve. Really disappointed with the way we played overall."

-- Keim acknowledged there have been times when he has been concerned about the way the defense has played "streaky, or we lack finish," like at the end of the Detroit game. But "Vance (Joseph) has done a good job of improving this defense. We still have a ways to go."

-- Keim said he was "bullish" that linebacker Chandler Jones will get his sack numbers up (Jones has one sack so far.) But with the attention Jones is drawing from opposing blocking schemes, that is an area where teammates have to step up, he said.

-- Adding veteran safety T.J. Ward was about thinking long-term this season. Because of testing protocols, the timeline is extended when bringing players in. "Sometimes you make roster moves that are proactive rather than reactive," Keim said, adding "you want to stay ahead of the curve."

-- Keim said he has no concerns about the development of Isaiah Simmons, saying opposing offenses will dictate Simmons' role week to week right now and emphasizing again "I think he has a bright future."

-- The GM said it was "nice" to see the production and improvement from second-year wide receiver Andy Isabella.

"The first year, like we said before, he was sort of drinking water through a fire hydrant," Keim said. "Coming into the season, watching him in training camp, even though he didn't have a lot of touches early on, just seeing him you felt like the light came on and he was heading in the right direction."

-- The Cardinals have done a good job as an organization with the COVID protocols in place, Keim said, and anything the league asks for the Cardinals will do. (The Titans had two more players test positive Thursday.) As for the new agreement between the players and league that players cannot leave the city during the bye week in order to test and stay safe, "I think it's worth the sacrifice."

Masked GM Steve Keim before the home opener in 2020
Photo by Arizona Cardinals

Related Content

news

Ricky Pearsall More Than One Spectacular Catch (And Proof Of Deep Class)

Tempe Corona del Sol product upped stock at Senior Bowl
news

Elite Players Not Working Out At Combine Doesn't Change Draft Path

Prospects who skip workouts are still going to end up in first round
news

Gannon Says Offense Not 'Missing' Parts But Can Use Upgrades

Cardinals coach always notices offensive line situation
news

Salary Cap Has Huge Jump To $255 Million In 2024

Teams get $30 million more than last season
news

For Cardinals, 6 In 90 Makes For Intriguing Draft Options

Premium picks will aid Ossenfort's roster rebuild
news

In A Re-Draft, Paris Johnson At 6 Understandable With 7 Looming 

Raiders were potentially looking for offensive line upgrade
news

Dwight Freeney, Brief But Impactful Cardinal, Elected To Hall Of Fame

Veteran sparked team's pass rush in 2015 season
news

Remembering Jonathan Cooper And The Lack Of Draft Guarantees

Stanton recalls how guard was dominating before rookie broke his leg
news

Kliff Kingsbury Headed Back Into NFL (Again)

Former Cardinals coach hired by Washington
news

Year One Under Jonathan Gannon Saw Penalty Improvement

Cardinals had significant drop in pre-snap flags
news

The Tangible Impact Of Kyler's Comeback

The numbers show Cardinals moved up league-wide when QB played
news

All-Star Cardinals Coaches And The Players With Whom They'll Work

Gannon assistants will get an up-close view of these potential draftees
Advertising