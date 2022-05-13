Arizona Cardinals Home: The official source of the latest Cardinals headlines, news, videos, photos, tickets, rosters and game day information

WordFromTheBirds-category-logo-v4

Presented by

The Schedule In D-Hop's Absence

Looking at the games the Cardinals must work without top wide receiver

May 13, 2022 at 11:53 AM
NewUrbanMug
Darren Urban/Word From The Birds

azcardinals.com

The schedule, as the Cardinals knew going into it, wasn't going to be easy. Not with the opponents on the schedule. It maybe could've been better -- Sports Illustrated said the Cardinals were one of the teams that got "hosed" with the way the league built it out -- but you gotta play 'em as they line up.

The primetime games are interesting. Three of four at home (and the Mexico game is a game that should've been a Cardinals home game too) and so that's a nod to the home fans.

But aside from the primetime games, the immediate storyline for the schedule is what the Cardinals ended up in the first six games of the season -- or the No Nuk Zone, with DeAndre Hopkins having to serve his suspension:

  • Week 1 Chiefs
  • Week 2 at Raiders
  • Week 3 Rams
  • Week 4 at Panthers
  • Week 5 Eagles
  • Week 6 at Seahawks

The Cardinals did win in Seattle last year without Hopkins and without Kyler Murray. Beyond that? The first three games are a gauntlet and would've been that, Hop or no. The benefit of the timing of course is that Kliff Kingsbury and the offensive staff (including new co-pass game coordinators Cam Turner and Spencer Whipple) will have all offseason/training camp to come up with their sans Hop gameplan.

Kliff Kingsbury, talking on the subject for the first time Friday, said the Cardinals have to learn from the struggles the Cardinals had late last season when Hopkins got hurt.

"Marquise (Brown) will help, he's a dynamic playmaker," Kingsbury said. "We just have to play better as an offense. It's unfortunate he won't be available. But I'm excited when we get him back (Week 7). We've struggled the second half of the season and when we get him back it'll be a real shot in the arm for that back half."

It's so hard to get a feel for what these teams will be like early in the season. The Chiefs are trying to figure out an offense without Tyreek Hill. The Raiders have to find a chemistry with Davante Adams, and college time together or not, that's unlikely to be full tilt with Derek Carr that early in the season. And just what will the Panthers and Eagles look like?

Another 6-0 start would be a lot to ask, with or without Hopkins. Then again, the Cardinals looked like they had an epic mountain to climb in the 2021 season opener and they took apart the Titans. So much of this will depend on Rondale Moore's improvement, Zach Ertz's development in the playbook, Hollywood Brown's comfort, James Conner's consistency, and even Trey McBride's learning curve.

But Hop isn't walking through that door (until Week 7 against the Saints on a Thursday, which also means no real practice for Hopkins his first week back), so the Cardinals have to find a way.

Kingsbury did say he has talked to quarterback Kyler Murray about the suspension.

"He has, yeah," Kingsbury said. "But he got his best friend (Brown), so he's in good shape."

DeAndre Hopkins catches a touchdown against the Eagles in a 2020 home game
Arizona Cardinals

Related Content

news

Darius Vinnett Wins Rod Graves Award For Top Scout

Honor comes at the conclusion of each draft

news

After DeAndre Hopkins News, Receiver Speculation Won't Stop

OBJ at a Suns game, Dez Bryant on the radio, but do Cardinals really need someone?

news

Cardinals Live On The Edge, And Draft Aftermath

news

Cardinals Go Hollywood (Brown)

Adding receiver truly works on many levels for current roster

news

J.J. Watt Wants Cardinals, Fans 'To Feel We Are All Connected'

Defensive end likes being out in community of new home

news

Malcolm Butler Wasn't 'Prepared Mentally' To Play With Cardinals

Cornerback explains retirement decision now that he's back with Patriots

news

Linebacker Kylie Fitts Calls It A Career

Concussion ended 2021 season early

news

Edge Rushers Can Be Had Deep In Draft, Says Daniel Jeremiah

NFL Network analyst says on Dave Pasch Podcast Cardinals have options at 23

news

Larry Fitzgerald (And Devon Kennard) Check Out Broadcasting

NFLPA holds boot camp -- could the former receiver end up on camera?

news

The Logistics Of The Mexico Trip

Cardinals contingent visits Estadio Azteca ahead of this season's game

news

J.J. Watt, Man Of The People (On A Saturday Afternoon)

Defensive end follows through on promise to hang out with fans

Advertising