The Epic Feat Of Two 99-Yard Drives For The Cardinals 

Team is the only one in the NFL to have any 99-yard drives this season

Dec 08, 2023 at 09:42 AM
A 99-yard drive can be a game-changer. Sometimes. 

The Cardinals had it work for them in Pittsburgh last weekend when a Trey McBride five-yard touchdown reception from Kyler Murray capped their 99-yard TD march. It was the second time the Cardinals had a 99-yard drive this season. The first, in San Francisco, was engineered by Joshua Dobbs (capped with a TD pass to Michael Wilson) but as we also know did not lead to a win.

It is the first time in at least 45 years the Cardinals have had at least two 99-yard drives in a season. Since 2001, the Cardinals have had five such drives, tied for second for most in the NFL (the Chargers have had six.) If you add in the defenses giving up 99-yard drives, the Cardinals and Chargers are tied with being involved in the most with eight in the same time frame.

There have been a handful of teams since 2001 to have two 99-yard drives in a season, but you have to go back to 2009 to find a team that, like the Cardinals, did it with two different quarterbacks. That year, Kerry Collins pulled one off early in the season and then Vince Young did it later -- coincidentally, in Tennessee against the Cardinals. 

Interestingly, the 109 total yards covered in the Pittsburgh drive (thanks to a penalty) is tied for second-most. The Cowboys covered 110 yards on a 99-yard drive against the Jaguars in 2002. Four other teams besides the Cardinals have had 109 total yards on a drive. (The Cardinals only gained 94 yards in the San Francisco drive, thanks to a defensive penalty).

Another interesting factoid -- all the Cardinals' 99-yard drives have come on the road.

Table inside Article
Date Opponent Result Score
Oct. 14, 2001 at Bears Sanders 7-yd pass from Plummer L, 20-13
Oct. 11, 2015 at Lions D. Johnson 2-yd run W, 42-17
Dec. 11, 2016 at Dolphins Golden 9-yd pass from Palmer L, 26-23
Oct. 1, 2023 at 49ers M. Wilson 8-yd pass from Dobbs L, 35-19
Dec. 3, 2023 at Steelers McBride 5-yd pass from Murray W, 24-10
RB Michael Carter with his huge third-down 19-yard run during the Cardinals' 99-yard drive last weekend.
Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
