The One At 1: 1990 -- Jeff George

The Cardinals hold the No. 1 overall pick for April's NFL draft for the first time since 1958. As the day for the Cards to make their selection draws closer, azcardinals.com will take a look at the last 30 No. 1 overall selections and each player's impact on the team and league.

NAME/YEAR: Jeff George, 1990

TEAM: Indianapolis Colts

THE SITUATION: The Cowboys would have had the top selection, but gave it up in order to take quarterback Steve Walsh in the supplemental draft. The first pick then went to the Falcons, but they dealt it and a fourth-rounder to the Colts for Pro Bowl tackle Chris Hinton, receiver Andre Rison, a fifth-round pick and a 1991 first-round pick. The Colts coveted George, a local high school star who went on to great success at the University of Illinois.

THE CAREER: George had some good moments but never lived up to the billing of a No. 1 pick. He lasted four seasons with the Colts but there was tumult and George won only 14 of the 49 games he started. George had a couple of solid seasons with the Falcons and led the NFL in passing yards in 1997 with the Raiders, but never found a home, playing for seven teams in his career. George made the playoffs twice in his career and never got past the Divisional Round.