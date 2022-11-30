The Pressure(s) Of J.J. Watt Helps Cardinals

The numbers are important. Watt was playing well last season before he was hurt, and if he finishes the season well over five games he's going to have his best stats since 2018. He has also ended up playing as many snaps each game as younger defensive lineman Zach Allen. If Vance Joseph had a plan to pull Watt back, that's long gone.

Watt's future is going to be interesting. He's a scheduled free agent after the season (although he will, through the way his current contract is structured, carry a dead money hit of $7.2 million next season according to overthecap.com.) The Cardinals have a lot of difficult roster decisions to make after the year -- and will Watt want to seek out a different team at this stage in his career?