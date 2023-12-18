The Snap Count Story - Week 15

The rotation for the Cardinals cornerbacks continues.

Antonio Hamilton, who got hurt at the end of the Houston game, missed the past two games for the Cardinals. But he returned Sunday against the 49ers, and played 100 percent of the 56 defensive snaps. The other 100 percenter on Sunday? Fellow starting cornerback Starling Thomas V.

With Garrett Williams (44 snaps) the other cornerback, it slid rookie Kei'Trel Clark back to special teams only. Clark went without a defensive snap for the third time in five games, after playing all the snaps the previous game in Pittsburgh (when Hamilton, of course, was on the shelf.) Cornerback Marco Wilson also was defensive snap-less for the third straight game.

Safety Budda Baker, meanwhile, didn't play 100 percent of the snaps for the first time this season in games he had played -- although he was still in for 55 of 56 despite coming down ill on game day. Jalen Thompson was in for 53, with Andre Chachere in for 11.

At outside linebacker, a shift: Dennis Gardeck led the way with 39 snaps in his highest snap-percentage of the season (66 percent), with Zaven Collins (33), BJ Ojulari (25), Jesse Luketa (12), Victor Dimukeje (12) and Cameron Thomas (4). At inside linebacker, it was mostly Josh Woods (54), followed by Krys Barnes (16) and Owen Pappoe (3).

On the defensive line, the rotation played out with Jonathan Ledbetter (38), Dante Stills (30), Roy Lopez (30), Kevin Strong (28), and newcomer Naquan Jones (15).

On offense, the wide receiver counts again felt a hiccup with Hollywood Brown's inability to stay on the field with his heel injury. Michael Wilson led the way with 65 of 74 plays, although Wilson did not have a reception on three targets. It was his first game in which he did not have a reception. Greg Dortch was at 48 snaps, Rondale Moore 47, Brown 24 and Zach Pascal 21.

Rookie tight end Elijah Higgins, in part because of the calf injury to Geoff Swaim, had a season-igh 25 snaps as well as his first NFL touchdown catch. Swaim got in 24 snaps before he was injured, and Trey McBride led the way with 53.