The Snap Count Story - Week 16

The Cardinals are getting the wide receivers playing time, even if the overall production isn't where they want it to be yet.

Michael Wilson played 90 percent of the 61 snaps (55) to tie his season-high percentage, although he went without a catch for a second straight game. Fellow wideouts Rondale Moore (82 percent - 50) and Greg Dortch (79 - 48) also set season-highs in snap percentage. Zach Pascal also played nine snaps.

Tight end Trey McBride played all but two snaps, while Elijah Higgins had 17 and Blake Whiteheart only got two snaps, although they were his first offensive snaps of the season. At running back, James Conner led the way with 36, although Emari Demercado had 23 -- his most snaps since his Week 8 start. Michael Carter only had two snaps.

Elijah Wilkinson had his first start since Week 6 as he was put back in at left guard after his stint on IR, playing 55 of 61 snaps (Trystan Colon played six snaps). Offensive lineman Kelvin Beachum played four snaps as a tight end with Geoff Swaim out for the season.

Four players on defense played 100 percent of the 70 snaps: safeties Budda Baker and Jalen Thompson, and cornerbacks Antonio Hamilton and Starling Thomas. Linebacker Krys Barnes, in his first game calling the defense, was in for 69 of the snaps.

With cornerback Garrett Williams injured, the Cardinals turned to safety to fill the void, using Thompson in the nickel and inserting safety Andre Chachere for 41 snaps -- the most defensive snaps he's played since a Week 7 start, when Baker was sidelined. Neither Kei'Trel Clark or Marco Wilson played a defensive snap.

They aren't rookies, but safety Qwuantrezz Knight (4 snaps) and linebacker Tyreek Maddox-Williams (5) played the first defensive snaps of their careers, while inside linebacker Owen Pappoe (35 snaps) got his first start and was the 11th different rookie to start a game for the Cardinals this season.

On the defensive line, Jonathan Ledbetter only played 34 snaps -- his low for the season -- before hurting his left knee, so Roy Lopez had a season-high 41 snaps. Dante Stills led the position with 44 snaps, with Kevin Strong (40) and Naquan Jones (21) also in the rotation.