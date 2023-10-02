The Snap Count Story - Week 4

Potential lineup changes are always something that have to be seen and not heard. Many coaches -- and Jonathan Gannon is not an exception -- are loathe to make a big deal about changing out a starter. Practices are closed to see what might be happening. So we're left with games, and watching who is playing and when.

Elijah Wilkinson remains the starting left guard, but newcomer Trystan Colon is gaining more snaps there and it will be interesting to see how that develops. Against the 49ers, Wilkinson played 46 of the 71 offensive snaps. Three other offensive linemen played all 71. Colon was in for 32 snaps -- which would be the 25 Wilkinson came out, and the seven starting center Hjalte Froholdt missed. A ratio of 46-25 is still heavily in Wilkinson's favor, but it's something to watch.

Hollywood Brown, despite the thumb injury from practice, still played 67 snaps, more than anyone who wasn't an offensive lineman or Josh Dobbs. Rondale Moore was in for 54, Michael Wilson 50 and Zach Pascal 21 (Greg Dortch got his first offensive snap of the season.)

Trey McBride only had 19 snaps at tight end, the lowest of the group behind Zach Ertz (54) and Geoff Swaim (21).

At running back, James Conner was at 44, with Emari Demercado at 25 after Keaontay Ingram sat with a neck injury. Corey Clement was not used on offense (he had eight special teams snaps.)

The defense had three in the 100 percent (55) club -- safeties Jalen Thompson and K'Von Wallace, and linebacker Kyzir White. Cornerbacks Marco Wilson and Kei'Trel Clark only missed one snap each. Safety Andre Chachere was at 27.

Interestingly, linebacker Krys Barnes played with his injured hand, but only five special teams snaps, with Ezekiel Turner playing a season-high 38 defensive snaps. At outside linebacker, Zaven Collins was at 51 percent (28) as the rotation played out -- Victor Dimukeje (27), Dennis Gardeck (20), Cameron Thomas (19) and Jesse Luketa (15). BJ Ojulari only had five snaps.