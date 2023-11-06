The Snap Count Story - Week 9

The offensive line was under the spotlight on Sunday in Cleveland, and none of the reasons were great. The group as a whole struggled against the talented Browns defensive line, and while Clayton Tune had his issues as a rookie quarterback, the line as a whole needed to be better.

But as the Cardinals move forward, it is the fact that two linemen -- left tackle D.J. Humphries and right guard Will Hernandez -- left the game with leg injuries and suddenly the O-line could be in flux just when the hope is to get Kyler Murray back on the field.

Humphries played 43 of 52 snaps, and Hernandez 37 in Cleveland, with Beachum coming in for Hump for nine snaps and Carter O'Donnell playing 17 total snaps as a replacement for Hernandez.

At running back, Keaontay Ingram (22) and Tony Jones (21) virtually split time, with Rondale Moore playing eight of his 36 snaps in the backfield.

Aside from Moore, the Michael Wilson-less receiving corps had Marquise Brown (47), Zach Pascal (31) and Greg Dortch (22). At tight end, Trey McBride led the way with 36 snaps, followed by Geoff Swaim (25) and Elijah Higgins (15).

On defense, the 100-percent club had safety Budda Baker, safety Jalen Thompson and linebacker Kyzir White, all of whom played 73 snaps. The rotation at cornerback continued, with Marco WIlson (60) leading the way in front of Antonio Hamilton (51), Garrett Williams (39), and Starling Thomas (33).

At outside linebacker, the lineup went Zaven Collins (45), Dennis Gardeck (39), Cameron Thomas (39), Victor Dimukeje (28), and BJ Ojulari (19). Josh Woods joined White at inside linebacker with 62 snaps of his own.