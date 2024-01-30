The Tangible Impact Of Kyler's Comeback

Debates about quarterbacks are never-ending. That's understood. Lamar Jackson is going to be MVP, but his playoff loss will chase him on the talk-show circuit. Murray, like the rest of his QB brethren, isn't going to escape it either. But after the Cardinals inserted him into the lineup after Josh Dobbs (plus one Clayton Tune game) the improvement was not only noticeable -- that was expected -- but impressive when measured league-wide.